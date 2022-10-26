Read full article on original website
New Hampshire isn’t feeling the 2024 love
New Hampshire's political star shined bright ahead of the state's September primary but in the waning weeks before Election Day, many big names are gravitating elsewhere.
Dems lean on ground game to save the Senate amid GOP poll bump
In Georgia, Sen. Jon Ossoff is reactivating the door-to-door network that helped elect him and fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock two years ago.
Why Gavin Newsom isn't even bothering to campaign for reelection
The California governor has such a surefire shot at reelection he’s directing his efforts elsewhere.
Michigan Democrats’ pitch to voters: Abortion bans are bad for business
Polls show voters care more about the economy than abortion. Democrats in the Rust Belt state argue the two can’t be separated.
Ted Kennedy Had a Chance to Hold Nixon Accountable. Why Didn’t He?
The untold story of why Ted Kennedy declined to hold public hearings on Watergate before Nixon's reelection.
