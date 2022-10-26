ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mor-tv.com

Parrandón Fest | Dec. 10

Parrandón Fest, presented by #connectford, is the holiday event Tampa Bay has been waiting for. A celebration of tradition and culture, the first-ever event in the area brings the renowned Puerto Rican gastronomy, music and family friendly experiences to the Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, a Florida Sports Coast first on Dec. 10 from 3 - 11 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy