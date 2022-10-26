Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
13abc.com
Ohio receives millions for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday that $100 million is available to support the implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure spanning the state. The funding was made available after Ohio’s EV Infrastructure Deployment plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration last...
13abc.com
Ohio sees cut in jobs for 1st time since Oct. 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since October of 2021, Ohio saw employers cut jobs. According to Policy Matters Ohio, this could be “an early sign that Ohio’s recovery from COVID recession is beginning to falter.”. According to data provided through Policy Matters Ohio, Ohio employers...
Comments / 0