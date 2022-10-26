Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Pana SOM Announced For October 2022
Genuine Country 94.3 WMKR along with People's Bank and Trust are recognizing the Pana Students of the Month for October. The October Pana Students of the Month are Freshman, Dane Epley, Sophomore Noah Gorenz, Junior Abigail Cline, and Senior Delaney Epley. L-R: PEOPLES BANK AND TRUST REPRESENTATIVE JENNIFER MATHIS; FRESHMAN...
foxillinois.com
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
taylorvilledailynews.com
WTIM's Avery Cooper Wins Best Small Market Radio Sports Play by Play Award from Illinois Broadcasters Association
The Illinois Broadcasters Association announced at their annual convention in Normal this week, that one of WTIM Taylorville's sports play by play announcers, Avery Cooper, won the award for Best Play by Play Announcer in small market radio in the state. Cooper submitted play by play from a December 2021...
channel1450.com
Little Leads Bluedevils To Win Over Titans In Round One
Quincy’s sophomore quarterback threw for four touchdowns and over 420 yards in a shootout in round one of the 6A playoffs. Glenwood’s senior quarterback threw for five touchdowns and 340 yards. Quincy beat Glenwood 49-42 in Chatham on Friday night. The Bluedevils led by 16 at halftime and the Titans cut the lead to seven with 2:52 to play. Quincy will play Lemont in round two.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Rolling Admission Continues For LLCC Taylorville's Spring and 8-Week Courses
There’s almost no difference between registering to Lincoln Land Community College in Taylorville in the Spring compared to the Fall semester. That’s according to LLCC Taylorville Director Dee Krueger. There are a select few courses you don’t see very often that LLCC will offer this semester. Around...
channel1450.com
Rochester Wins Round One Over Effingham In Tale of Two Halves
Rochester and Effingham were tied at 14 with ten seconds left in the first half. The Rockets responded in a big way with a 45-14 win over the Flaming Hearts. Parker Gillespie caught three touchdown passes from Keeton Reiss who threw four and rushed for two. Zoe Cormier kicked a 34 yard field goal. Rochester will host Breese Central in Round Two.
newschannel20.com
Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Joe Glenn LeFavour
Joe Glenn LeFavour, 84 of Taylorville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in his home in Taylorville. He was born on February 10, 1938 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, the son of Van Leon and Margaret Carpenter LeFavour. He married Elcisora Bucio in 1989 in the Philippines. Mr. LeFavour was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Firestone. Joe enjoyed woodworking and spending time boating on local lakes.
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Norma Marie Bota
Norma Marie Bota, 92 of Taylorville, passed away at 7:54p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 8, 1930 in Taylorville, the daughter of John and Katie (Pattarozzi) Venturi. She married Julius Bota Jr. on July 7, 1951 in Kincaid, and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2001. Norma worked for over 65 years as a hairdresser. She was owner of Ann’s Beauty Shop and also taught hairdressing for many years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the VFW Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer and bowler. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, including many trips to Florida.
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
wlds.com
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
Decatur woman turns 100 years old, ‘living one day at a time’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a scary time of year, but for one Decatur woman, she isn’t scared at all. Instead, she is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone on the holiday. Kathlyn Carroll will turn 100 years old on Halloween. “The Lord has blessed me with me with good health, a wonderful […]
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/27/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A member of the Illinois State Merit Board has asked an appeals court to override a judge’s decision to allow Attorney General Kwame Raoul to dismiss a lawsuit against a former board employee accused of fraud costing taxpayers more than $500,000. A Sangamon County judge earlier this year granted Raoul’s request, although the lawsuit seeks to recover money allegedly stolen through bogus overtime & worker’s compensation claims made by former ISP Merit Board employee Jenny Thornley. While facing criminal charges for the overtime fraud, Thornley worked for Governor Pritzker’s 2018 campaign.
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Good Crowd Attends People's Bank and Trust Customer Appreciation Day at Taylorville Location
A good crowd attended Thursday afternoon's Customer Appreciation Day at People's Bank and Trust in Taylorville. Taylorville branch manager Sarah Van Huss told Regional Radio News each location does its own event each year. Van Huss says P-B-T's focus is on service to the community. Van Huss says she's brought...
