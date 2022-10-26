Norma Marie Bota, 92 of Taylorville, passed away at 7:54p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 8, 1930 in Taylorville, the daughter of John and Katie (Pattarozzi) Venturi. She married Julius Bota Jr. on July 7, 1951 in Kincaid, and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2001. Norma worked for over 65 years as a hairdresser. She was owner of Ann’s Beauty Shop and also taught hairdressing for many years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the VFW Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer and bowler. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, including many trips to Florida.

