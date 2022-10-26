ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

N.D. lawmakers: Term limit defeat has chance with groups' support

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCZ5L_0iniQNDJ00

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion 01:46

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota's Republican legislative majority leaders on Wednesday predicted a possible narrow defeat by voters on a measure to impose term limits on lawmakers and the governor.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert told The Associated Press that an increasing number of organizations that have surfaced recently against the measure, which has helped offset a well-funded out-of-state group that got the issue on the ballot.

Wardner and Pollert, both of whom are retiring at the end of the year, were among GOP and Democratic lawmakers, business leaders, lobbyists and others who spoke out against the measure during a news conference at the state Capitol.

Wardner said that until recently, he believed the measure likely would be approved by a wide margin because of the efforts by U.S. Term Limits, a Washington-based group that has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters.

Lawmakers and opponents have raised no money to combat out-of-state interests and have relied on social media, letters to the editor and word of mouth to persuade voters term limits are a bad idea.

Wednesday was the first large public gathering of the measure's foes. No groups have contributed money to oppose the measure. No other large public gatherings are planned at present before Election Day, the leaders said.

Jared Hendrix, chair of the measure's sponsoring committee, attended the news conference and said the foes who showed up — including many lobbyists — were predicable and simply fighting to retain status quo.

Hendrix dismissed the argument that longtime lawmakers are needed to fully understand such things as budgets and tax policy. He suggested simplified budgets and taxation, while incorporating better training for freshman lawmakers during legislative sessions to guide them.

Measure 1 would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice. Term limits would not be retroactive, so the service of current officeholders would not count against them.

The lawmakers and other opponents call it an attack on voters' rights to choose the candidate they want and argue that it diminishes institutional knowledge and shifts power to lobbyists, agencies and the governor.

Supporters say term limits bring in new blood and increase voter participation.

Wardner and Pollert said they are encouraged by the more than two dozen organizations around the state — from farm and education groups to chambers of commerce — that have recently come out publicly against the measure.

"It will be close, but at least now we have a chance," said Pollert, who served as the House majority leader for two legislative sessions and in the Legislature for 24 years.

Warnder said he's hopeful because he is not aware of any statewide organization that believe terms limits is a good idea.

"All these groups have come out against it, and not one organization has been for it," said Wardner, who has served in the Legislature since 1990.

Fifteen states have term limits for lawmakers; 36 states have gubernatorial term limits.

U.S. Term Limits also helped fund a failed term-limit campaign in 1996 in North Dakota, contributing more than $100,000 toward that effort.

Comments / 8

Related
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Gov. Ventura endorses Walz: "This election is too important"

MINNEAPOLIS -- On the heels of former President Donald Trump's surprise endorsement of Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, former Gov. Jesse Ventura has issued his endorsement for incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz."As an independent statesman, I don't believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I've rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota – of any political persuasion. But this election is too important. That's why I'm endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection," Ventura said in a video he released overnight.He said that one of the reasons he is endorsing Walz is connected with the events of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia

(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
Las Cruces Sun-News

Constitutional Amendment 3 could change judicial elections

This story was originally published by Source New Mexico. One of the constitutional amendments on the ballot this year concerns appointed judges. It’s asking voters if they think these judges should be spared election in their first year of appointment. Some of these appointments are done by the governor...
The Independent

Dr Oz mocked for saying ‘local political leaders’ should have input in women’s abortion decision

Attempting to back away from a plan released by Senator Lindsey Graham to ban abortion at the national level after 15 weeks into a pregnancy, Dr Mehmet Oz stepped right into a potential gaffe on Tuesday evening in the Pennsylvania US Senate debate.Following his repudiation of that legislation and vow to allow the issue to be decided at the state level, the celebrity TV doctor gave a surprising addition to the typical list of who should be involved in a woman’s intimate medical decisions.“Abortion should be the business of a woman, her doctor, and her local political leaders,” declared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Des Moines Register

What do Iowans think of Donald Trump?

Most Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president. But what do they think about his 2020 (and potential 2024) opponent, former president Donald Trump?. A new Des Moines Register/Iowa Poll found most Iowans now hold unfavorable views of the former Republican president. It’s a notable shift after Trump's favorability rating spiked to a record high last fall.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy