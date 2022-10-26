ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.

That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

"We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.

Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) per day, and can resist many herbicides, produce hundreds of thousands of seeds and become strong enough to stop farm machinery, according to experts.

A heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University.

The plants were recently found in Kidder, Williams and Stark counties, according to the state's agriculture department. The findings were confirmed by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center at NDSU in Fargo.

Officials who identified Palmer amaranth as the biggest weed threat in North Dakota four years before it was even documented in the state are now preparing for the eventuality of farmers having to fight established stands of it in their fields.

That's likely years down the road, but if and when it happens, it could greatly add to farmers' costs. Peters said a soybean field that costs $26 per acre to treat for weeds that exist now would cost an estimated $73 per acre if Palmer amaranth gets added to the mix.

Jeremy Quiles
2d ago

The only reason I open this freaking thing was because I wanted to see about the super weed. This isn't what I thought it was was TTFN tata for now

Oscar H Marble
2d ago

it's edible and highly nutritious, so if it takes so much time and money to keep fighting it, why not try to live with it and cultivate it. sounds like it would be way easier to grow there 😆

Sonya Clawson
2d ago

This "super weed" is NOT a weed. It is an ancient grain that is a good source of fiber and protein. Leave it to our government to deem anything good for us as something BAD.

