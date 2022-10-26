ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Business Report: September visitors by island

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Locally-rooted landscape business hopes to grow with new national owner

Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stability will then gradually increase during the next several days resulting in a decrease in coverage of the heaviest trade wind showers. A slightly air mass with moderate trades will then take hold through the first half of the week. Another distubance is expected to bring a brief period of wetter trades Wednesday and Thursday.
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Here's some easy and quick DIY costume ideas

Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved

