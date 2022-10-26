Read full article on original website
A bell “dinged” loudly inside a crowded conference room at the Community College of Aurora’s Lowry campus on Saturday. Immediately, everyone cheered. The bell represented another person being hired at a job fair the college was hosting for newly-arrived immigrants and refugees to the Denver area. One of the employers present, hotel company Extended Stay America, was hiring people on site and had a bell at its table that rang every time they offered someone else a job.
AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
