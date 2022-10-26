Read full article on original website
Phoebe Bridgers defends Amber Heard, says public response to Johnny Depp trial was “disgusting”
Phoebe Bridgers has shared her thoughts on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial, specifically calling out the “disgusting” online treatment Heard received from Depp fans. Bridgers addressed the trial – which culminated in May with Depp’s victory on three counts of defamation – in an interview...
Matthew Perry walks back Keanu Reeves comments, says he’s “a big fan”
Matthew Perry has apologised after making multiple remarks about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In the book, titled Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor asked: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Quentin Tarantino lists seven movies he thinks are “perfect”
Quentin Tarantino has listed seven movies he thinks are “unassailable”, including horror, comedy and sci-fi titles. The Pulp Fiction director recently said that 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of Hollywood’s only “perfect” films. Tarantino made the claim in his new book Cinema Speculation, out now via Harper Collins. And, he was pressed on the claim when he appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (October 27).
Green Day and Eddie Vedder to headline baseball-themed Innings Festival
Green Day and Eddie Vedder have been announced as the headliners at the baseball-themed Innings Festival in Arizona next February. The two-day festival is set to take place on February 25-26, 2023, where Green Day will headline on Saturday. Weezer, The Black Crowes, The Offspring, The Pretty Reckless, Paris Jackson and more also feature on the bill.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
Dolly Parton wants to reunite Led Zeppelin for her new rock album
Dolly Parton wants to reunite Led Zeppelin for a ‘Stairway To Heaven’ cover on the new rock album she’s promised to make. Earlier this year, Parton made headlines when she was nominated for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, but asked to be taken out of consideration for the honour.
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich shares new single ‘Killer’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has shared a new single – listen to ‘Killer’ below. The singer emerged last month with her debut single ‘Threads’, after “secretly working away at music for 4 years”. Speaking of new song ‘Killer’ in a...
Valerie Bertinelli responds to Matthew Perry’s kiss claim with Taylor Swift lyrics
Valerie Bertinelli has seemingly responded to Matthew Perry’s claim that they once had a “make-out session” while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. In Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor describes having a “long, elaborate make-out session” with Bertinelli while Van Halen was “passed out” drunk “not ten feet away from us”.
Taylor Swift recalls “nightmare” screen test with Eddie Redmayne for ‘Les Misérables’
Taylor Swift has recalled a screen test she did with Eddie Redmayne for the 2012 musical film Les Misérables. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show with Redmayne, set to air tonight (October 28), Swift explained that she already knew she wouldn’t land a role in director Tom Hooper’s film despite having a screen test with the actor, who played Marius.
Dylan – ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ EP review: a superstar is born
Dylan doesn’t write love songs, exactly. The artist, born Natasha Woods, sings of preludes and endings, teasing different lanes of romance: from the dizzying high of a first date to the many small infinities of heartbreak. The 23-year-old sharply juxtaposes youthful innocence – gasping in awe at a new love’s potential – with a sharp wit that suggests that anyone who does her wrong is ripe for a takedown: “Messing with my head for pleasure / You ain’t tall enough to act like that,” she affirmed on her straight-talking breakout hit, ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’. Clearly, she has a gift for line delivery that grants her takedowns a brilliantly spiteful glow.
Roger Daltrey: “I wish Oasis would just get back together”
Roger Daltrey has spoken in a new interview about his hope that Oasis will one day reform. The Who frontman was speaking to Yungblud in a new joint interview with Rolling Stone when he brought up Liam Gallagher. While advising Yungblud to “rehydrate yourself when you come off-stage”, Daltrey added:...
Halsey teases new ‘Room 93’-related project with cryptic post
Halsey has teased a ‘Room 93’-related new project on social media – check out the post below. ‘Room 93’, the singer’s debut EP, arrived back in 2014 ahead of her first studio record ‘Badlands’ the following year. Taking to Instagram Stories last night...
BTS star Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ is a galaxy-gazing Coldplay collab full of wide-eyed romanticism
Just over a year ago, two of the world’s biggest bands joined forces for a piece of boundary-busting pop. ‘My Universe’, a joyous burst of positivity, brought together Coldplay and BTS, artists the world at large would more readily separate than accept the similarities between them. Like the story in the song itself, though, the two defied the idea they weren’t “supposed to be together”, as Chris Martin once termed it. A sweet friendship blossomed that has now delivered another heartfelt song.
Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”
Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
Watch Tyler, the Creator voice Jesus in ‘Big Mouth’
Tyler, The Creator voices Jesus Christ in the new sixth season of Big Mouth – watch a clip of his performance below. The latest series of the Netflix show landed on the streaming service yesterday (October 28), and saw a special guest appearance from the rapper. Tyler was announced...
Matthew Perry claims Cameron Diaz “accidentally” hit him in the face on a group date
Matthew Perry has claimed that he was “accidentally” hit in the face by Cameron Diaz during a group date. The actor recalled the incident in his memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, where he said the pair were set up shortly after Diaz split from Justin Timberlake in 2007.
Judi Dench has “memorial trees” dedicated to Alan Rickman and Helen McCrory
Judi Dench has planted “memorial trees” in remembrance of actors like Alan Rickman and Helen McCrory. The actor shows the private forest which extends from her garden in Surrey in an upcoming episode of Louis Theroux Interviews. In the episode, set to air on Tuesday (November 1), Dench...
What time is ‘Big Mouth’ season 6 on Netflix?
Big Mouth, the animated series created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, will return to Netflix tomorrow (October 28) for its sixth season. The show saw the characters continuing to deal with puberty, tackling the growing pains of young love and life with the help of imaginary “hormone monsters”.
The celebrity death hoax is like life’s encore
There’s a new great ball of fire in the firmament tonight as Jerry Lee Lewis departs this mortal coil to stomp forever along the keyboard of God’s flaming piano and – what’s that? Reports of Lewis’s death at his Memphis home aged 87 have been greatly exaggerated? Indeed, when TMZ broke the “news” of Lewis’s passing yesterday, it appears it was the victim of a hoax from someone claiming to be the rock’n’roll pioneer’s official representative. Which smacks somewhat of Moe Szyslak shouting around the bar for Anita Quickcasket.
Yung Gravy – ‘Marvellous’ review: watery-thin comedic rap
Dorky comedic rap is a lucrative business these days; just ask Yung Gravy. The Minnesota rapper’s CV already boasts platinum-certified hits (2016’s ‘Mr Clean’), SoundCloud bangers (2017’s ‘1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot’) and a TikTok smash in the shape of ‘Betty’, currently climbing the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. Gravy – real name Matthew Raymond Hauri – has positioned himself here for a good time, but he hopes, perhaps, a long time as well.
