Gator Country
The Florida Gators fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville
The Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4) lost to the #1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) in Jacksonville on Saturday night. Florida’s offense struggled mightily against a good Dawgs’ defense that limited the Gators to just three first-half points. The Gators’ defense struggled against the passing game as the Dawgs’ offense...
Gator Country
Ten players to look out for in Florida’s week nine matchup with Georgia
It’s gameday in Gainesville. The world’s largest cocktail party is in full effect Saturday morning as tailgaters make their way to Jacksonville for one of the best sporting events of the year. Florida is set to clash with Georgia at 3:30 on CBS. The Bulldogs are 23-point favorites...
Gator Country
Slow start proves costly as Florida falls 42-20 to Georgia
The Florida Gators didn’t do enough on either side of the football to win in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon. The Gators fell to the Bulldogs 42-20 inside TIAA Bank Field. “Not good enough,” Billy Napier’s first words from the post-game press conference. The game started as poorly...
Gator Country
Previewing Florida’s week nine matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida Gators are fresh off their bye week entering week nine of the college football season. The break came at the right time for Florida. The Gators were gashed for 45 points at home against LSU in week seven, which was likely the worst defensive performance of the season.
Gator Country
Florida Gators roundtable previewing the Georgia game in Jacksonville
The Florida Gators head to Jacksonville off of the bye week as they enter the Georgia game with a 4-3 record. This week is a tough week as the Gators prepare for a Georgia team that is undefeated and tied at the top of the East with Tennessee. Florida heads...
Gator Country
Gator Walk Photo Gallery: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida Gators are preparing to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville at 3:30 on Saturday. GatorCountry is live in Jacksonville and David Bowie and Sammy Harrison bring you some photos from Gator Walk as the Gators arrived at the stadium. Check out the photo gallery to get you...
Gator Country
Gator Country Member Preseason Q&A Part Three
In anticipation of Florida basketball’s season starting shortly I reached out to the Gator Country community for questions they had about the team. I already did one article answering some of the questions from our Gator Country users but since there were so many outstanding questions I knew this was going to turn into a multiple part series.
