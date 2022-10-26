ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Gators fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville

The Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4) lost to the #1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) in Jacksonville on Saturday night. Florida’s offense struggled mightily against a good Dawgs’ defense that limited the Gators to just three first-half points. The Gators’ defense struggled against the passing game as the Dawgs’ offense...
Slow start proves costly as Florida falls 42-20 to Georgia

The Florida Gators didn’t do enough on either side of the football to win in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon. The Gators fell to the Bulldogs 42-20 inside TIAA Bank Field. “Not good enough,” Billy Napier’s first words from the post-game press conference. The game started as poorly...
Gator Walk Photo Gallery: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The Florida Gators are preparing to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville at 3:30 on Saturday. GatorCountry is live in Jacksonville and David Bowie and Sammy Harrison bring you some photos from Gator Walk as the Gators arrived at the stadium. Check out the photo gallery to get you...
Gator Country Member Preseason Q&A Part Three

In anticipation of Florida basketball’s season starting shortly I reached out to the Gator Country community for questions they had about the team. I already did one article answering some of the questions from our Gator Country users but since there were so many outstanding questions I knew this was going to turn into a multiple part series.
