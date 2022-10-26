Read full article on original website
Aurora parents, community leaders raise awareness about fentanyl
The opioid crisis has touched families in every community and now there’s growing concern about the threat it poses to young people in Colorado.
Inclusive birth center in Thornton to close
THORNTON, Colo. — Seasons Midwifery & Birth Center in Thornton has been open since 2019 and has served hundreds of people each year who seek out non-traditional methods for labor and delivery. Narissa Wilburn has three children, with her youngest born at Seasons this week. Wilburn sought out the...
365Health, CU Anschutz Medical Campus to host health fair in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — 365 Health, the nonprofit organization known for more than 40 years as 9Health Fair, and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are hosting a community health fair in Aurora next Saturday. The event will take place at the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, located at...
After Clear View Behavioral Health shut down, its successor has similar issues
Denver7 Investigates has learned that many of the problems that led the state to shutdown Clear View in 2020 are continuing at what is now Johnstown Heights Behavioral Health.
Wheat Ridge officer saves pregnant woman from overdose
(WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.) — An officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is being called a hero for saving the life of a pregnant woman, Friday night on Oct. 28. In a post to social media, WRPD stated “we are often the first on scene to suspected opioid overdose calls, and at some point […]
Denver Health Paramedic Division director resigns
Dr. Kevin McVaney is stepping down as head of the Denver Health Paramedic Division, Denver7 Investigates confirmed. This comes shortly after new CEO Donna Lynne took over from Robin Wittenstein.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day drop-off locations
An effort created to curb the number of needless drug overdoses across the country will be heralded by the Denver Police Department and other agencies across the state on Saturday.
cpr.org
Colorado is seeing a rise in RSV cases among children. Here’s what you should know about the respiratory virus.
Colorado is seeing a sharp increase and an earlier occurrence in cases linked to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children this month which is putting a strain on pediatric hospitals, according to the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment. Officials said 95 percent of hospitalizations are currently...
sentinelcolorado.com
APS hosting free fentanyl crisis info session Saturday with local police, health officials
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools will host a community information session about fentanyl Saturday morning at North Middle School. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 50-100 times more potent than morphine. It is mixed into many other illicit drugs being sold to make them more addictive, which has led to a surge in overdoses both locally and nationwide.
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streets
(Denver, Colo.) Today I received a press release from Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, that I found a bit triggering. It seems a Denver man experiencing homelessness sustained several injuries in a scooter accident recently. Finding him health care has proven to be a runaround.
Do you recognize this woman? Unidentified body found in 1973
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in 1973.
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly
The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
DPS considers closing 10 schools; JeffCo considers closing 16
A slew of metro area elementary and middle schools are facing closure as districts grapple what leaders say is crippling low enrollment at some facilities, although the proposals have seen pushback from community members who say there are better solutions and districts need to provide more transparency. The school boards...
12 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Twelve people are injured after a crash in Aurora Saturday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a two-car crash at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive with 12 people hurt, many of them with life-threatening injuries. Multiple ambulances were called to...
Woman shot and killed in Aurora shopping center parking lot
An Iowa man shot and killed a woman in a shopping center parking lot on S. Parker Road early Friday morning in southeast Aurora, according to police.
coloradosun.com
Financial help for renters during COVID slashed Colorado evictions by nearly 60%, new study finds
Pandemic protections for renters helped cut evictions in Colorado by nearly 60%, according to a new analysis that makes statewide, aggregate eviction data available for the first time. The report, “A New Normal,” is based on data from almost 150,000 evictions filed in Colorado county courts across the state from...
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year
Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
i-70scout.com
ATF and the Denver Police Department seek public’s help
Denver, Colorado — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Denver Police Department, are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the April 8th, 2022, murders of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
2 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Boulder still at large
Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.
