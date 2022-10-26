ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Inclusive birth center in Thornton to close

THORNTON, Colo. — Seasons Midwifery & Birth Center in Thornton has been open since 2019 and has served hundreds of people each year who seek out non-traditional methods for labor and delivery. Narissa Wilburn has three children, with her youngest born at Seasons this week. Wilburn sought out the...
Wheat Ridge officer saves pregnant woman from overdose

(WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.) — An officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is being called a hero for saving the life of a pregnant woman, Friday night on Oct. 28. In a post to social media, WRPD stated “we are often the first on scene to suspected opioid overdose calls, and at some point […]
APS hosting free fentanyl crisis info session Saturday with local police, health officials

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools will host a community information session about fentanyl Saturday morning at North Middle School. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 50-100 times more potent than morphine. It is mixed into many other illicit drugs being sold to make them more addictive, which has led to a surge in overdoses both locally and nationwide.
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streets

(Denver, Colo.) Today I received a press release from Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, that I found a bit triggering. It seems a Denver man experiencing homelessness sustained several injuries in a scooter accident recently. Finding him health care has proven to be a runaround.
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
12 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Twelve people are injured after a crash in Aurora Saturday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a two-car crash at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive with 12 people hurt, many of them with life-threatening injuries. Multiple ambulances were called to...
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year

Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
ATF and the Denver Police Department seek public’s help

Denver, Colorado — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Denver Police Department, are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the April 8th, 2022, murders of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
