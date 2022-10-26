Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Assembly candidates discuss the issues on WDOE's Viewpoint
The candidates running for the 150th Assembly District squared off on a special edition of WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. Longtime Assemblyman Andrew Goodell and challenger Sandra Lewis of Fredonia discussed a number of issues during the one-hour debate. Both candidates were what they felt were the most pressing issue facing the district. Goodell, who is seeking his sixth term, felt it was inflation...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
wrfalp.com
Jamestown DPW Union Wins Lawsuit Against City
AFSCME New York Council 66, Local 418, which represents employees in the City’s Department of Public Works, had filed three grievances, which Arbitrator Douglas Bantle found the city failed to respond to or set a meeting in the time period required in the union’s contract. Following a meeting...
chautauquatoday.com
North County United Way Holds 5th Annual Campaign for Warmth
The United Way of Northern Chautauqua County has begun its 5th annual Campaign for Warmth, which involves donating gently used or new coats and jackets to individuals in need, as well as local schools and social service agencies. Executive Director Adam Dolce gave an update on the campaign during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program this week. He says there are coat collection bins at multiple locations throughout the north county...
erienewsnow.com
Local Schools Take A Second Look At Food
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Farmers Market will soon be working alongside our local school district to teach kids the importance of food. The market was awarded $50,000 dollars from the Farm to School grant administered by the United States Department of Agriculture. This funding creates a tower garden and sustainable garden programs at some of the schools.
chautauquatoday.com
Early Voting Begins Today in Chautauqua County
Early voting gets underway today in New York State, and that includes four locations in Chautauqua County. The four polling sites are the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, the County Board of Elections in Mayville, the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, and the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood. Brian Abram, the county's Republican Elections Commissioner, says voting at those four sites will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM today and Sunday. He explains how the early voting process works...
wnynewsnow.com
Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
ubspectrum.com
Former DMG employee discusses ‘predatory’ Air Buffalo project
*Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to a former DMG employee who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo and DMG Investments LLC. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous source will be referred to by the pseudonym of Smith Erwin throughout this story.
chautauquatoday.com
Local Police Agencies Provide Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween is right around the corner, and law enforcement agencies in Chautauqua County are offering some tips for children and parents to make sure the holiday is a treat instead a trick. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone advises following the listed trick-or-treat hours listed for their respective communities, as well as making sure to only stop by homes that are well-lit...
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
wesb.com
Lewis Run to Have Outage on Wednesday
The Lewis Run Borough Facebook page issued a warning about a future planned power outage yesterday. Penelec said that the outage will affect residents on South Avenue, Ranch Road, Lewis Drive, Hillside Drive, Chris Drive, Julie Lane and JFK Drive from 8:30am to noon on Wednesday.
wnynewsnow.com
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Tim Hortons Owner 'Blessed' to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
Wednesday marked a day of celebration for a local Tim Hortons restaurant. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary at its location on Bennett Road in Fredonia. Gina Kron is is the owner of that location, which opened in October 2002. She tells Kix Country's Mark Richards that the local restaurant has been "blessed" to be here for 20 years, and added that it has the "best customers in the world"...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Celebrating Halloween This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Halloween themed Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Jamestown Riverwalk this weekend. The spooky themed event, located between the two pedestrian bridges on the Riverwalk just behind the National Comedy Center, will showcase many attractions, hayrides, hot chocolate, and of course candy.
Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Arrested in Forest Avenue Drug Bust
A narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown man early Friday afternoon on the city's south side. The Jamestown Police Department reports that the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the upper apartment at 341 Forest Avenue shortly after 12:45 PM. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and found 19-year-old Simeon Leeper inside. A search revealed a quantity of crack cocaine, three large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, scales, packaging materials, and $4,080 in cash. Leeper was charged with 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, then was taken to the Jamestown City Jail. Police add that Leeper also had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Jamestown for fishing without a license. He will be held pending arraignment. Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units also assisted in making the arrest.
