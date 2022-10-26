Read full article on original website
500-Pound Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Brutally Mauls Young Bear In Effort To Mate With Its Mother
You’re walking through the woods, and accidentally walk up on a massive 500-pound male grizzly mauling a much younger grizzly, with the mother looking on. What you gonna do?. Graphic video footage has surfaced of this exact scenario at Yellowstone National Park. It is pretty tough to watch, considering...
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Man Fights Crocodile With Knife As It Held His Friend's Head in Its Jaws
Biologist Rick Shine told Newsweek that crocodiles trying to steal food from humans can become increasingly bold, leading to such savage attacks.
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam
Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
Man Flees Charging Elephant by Jumping Into River, Is Quickly Attacked by Crocodile
Quick thinking led a Zimbabwean fisherman to escape a charging elephant by jumping into a river. But as soon as he hit the water, he was attacked by a crocodile. And he miraculously survived to share his story. The encounter took place while Winders Sianene, 34, was heading to a...
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana Video Wildlife ...
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Australian Shepherd Herds Massive Bull Moose Towards Its Owner Out On A Hike
Or… at least he is trying to be. I mean, I certainly don’t want an up close and personal encounter with a moose, but having a dog that wants you to see a big ol’ bull doesn’t sound like a bad thing either. Moose are actually...
Wild Cat Vs. Wild Dog: Iowa Trail Cam Captures Bobcat Defending Deer Carcass From Thieving Coyote
It’s no secret that canines and felines don’t exactly get along. Of course, there’s the exceptions that melt everyone’s heart when they go viral, but for the most part you don’t want to mix your German Shepherds and American Shorthairs. And while all animals in...
VIDEO: Watch This Yellowstone Wolf Pack "Herd" A Grizzly
VIDEO: Watch This Yellowstone Wolf Pack "Herd" A Grizzly Bears National Parks ...
Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video
Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
Somehow This Lone Buffalo Survives a Lion Pride, Crocodile, and Dangerous Water Crossing at Once
Somehow This Lone Buffalo Survives a Lion Pride, Crocodile, and Dangerous Water Crossing at Once. Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to a wide variety of animals. When people visit Kruger, they see all kinds of sights. Some of them are beautiful, like the birth and first steps of an elephant. Other scenes are distressing as nature takes its course and animals consume one another. In this video, an older, lone buffalo struggles to live another day as it is targeted by dangerous predators.
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
A Philippine official says many victims of a huge mudslide in a southern coastal village had thought a tsunami was approaching and ran to higher ground at the foot of a mountain and were instead hit by a boulder-laden deluge set off by torrential rains from Tropical Storm Nalgae
Watching A Mountain Goat Herd Easily Scale A Steep Mountainside Is Simply Amazing
Mountain goats have to be one of the coolest animals out there. They live on mountains constantly, and not just any old mountains, the Rockies… on the rocky part of them. They are a large animal, weighing in between 100 and 300 pounds. Due to the harsh environment they live in they have a bunch of adaptations to help them survive. Their fur is thick for insulation in the harsh climate of high altitudes, along with it being white to camouflage them into snow. They have strong neck and shoulder muscles that allow them to pull themselves up hill easily.
