Mountain goats have to be one of the coolest animals out there. They live on mountains constantly, and not just any old mountains, the Rockies… on the rocky part of them. They are a large animal, weighing in between 100 and 300 pounds. Due to the harsh environment they live in they have a bunch of adaptations to help them survive. Their fur is thick for insulation in the harsh climate of high altitudes, along with it being white to camouflage them into snow. They have strong neck and shoulder muscles that allow them to pull themselves up hill easily.

8 DAYS AGO