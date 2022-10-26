LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln motorcyclist is dead after fleeing multiple traffic stop attempts on Friday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw a motorcycle that had no license plates on O St. In east Lincoln at 9:20 p.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop near 48th St. but the driver reportedly refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not start a pursuit.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO