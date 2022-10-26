ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

Lincoln Police investigating crash that killed one

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A crash that occurred Friday night killed one man in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of N 11th St. and Adams St. for a reported crash at 7:00 p.m. The crash involved a white pickup and a Suzuki motorcycle. Officials...
LINCOLN, NE
One injured in Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
OMAHA, NE
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
LINCOLN, NE
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln man dead after fleeing traffic stops

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln motorcyclist is dead after fleeing multiple traffic stop attempts on Friday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw a motorcycle that had no license plates on O St. In east Lincoln at 9:20 p.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop near 48th St. but the driver reportedly refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not start a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge

STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
STANTON, NE
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Lincoln Woman Arrested After I-80 Pursuit

(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice

BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
BEATRICE, NE
Lincoln woman arrested after high-speed chase ends in creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase came to a stop in a creek bed, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 2:50 p.m., a Toyota Highlander was heading west on Interstate 80 going 96 miles an hour. A trooper attempted to stop the...
LINCOLN, NE
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
Lancaster Inmate Dies Day After Incarceration

One day after he was incarcerated at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. As is standard practice when an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury...
Both of Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Wives Died of Strange Circumstances

Two wives of alleged Thurman, Iowa serial killer Donald Studey reportedly died in what police say were some unusual circumstances. The two women were married to Iowa resident Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013. Recently, he's become the talk of the town because of allegations from his daughter that he murdered dozens of people.
THURMAN, IA

