38-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot by Fellow Driver in Chula Vista; Assailant on Loose

A car-to-car shooting on a Chula Vista street left a motorist wounded Wednesday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed by a fellow driver on a Chula Vista street Wednesday.

The men were headed west on E Street shortly before 10 a.m. when they both pulled over for unknown reasons near Broadway, got out of their vehicles and confronted each other, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

One of the men then shot the other repeatedly before getting back in his car — described as a gray or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan — and fleeing toward nearby Interstate 5, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Officers arrived to find the victim in the driver’s seat of his black Nissan Altima. The man, believed to have been a Chula Vista resident, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The shooting prompted a temporary closure of E Street between Ash Avenue and Broadway for investigative purposes.

The street was open again as of 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The shooter remained unidentified and at large as of the late afternoon.

Updated at 6:28 p.m. Oct. 26, 2022

–City News Service