Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals round-robin groups are drawn in Fort Worth
The stage is set for the 2022 WTA Finals, as the groups for the round-robin portion of the prestigious year-ending championships were drawn on Friday night in Fort Worth. Each singles player or doubles team will face off against all of the other participants in their respective group during the first six days of the tournament. At the end of the round-robin matches, the top two players or teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination semifinals.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes past Carlos Alcaraz
No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued his hot streak Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Swiss Indoors semifinals in Basel, Switzerland. Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 12 matches and reached his third consecutive final, where he will meet unseeded...
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed
Recent events forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios, casting doubt on the future of his season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was surprised by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Rafael Nadal later withdrew from the Laver Cup after playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring. In addition, his future involvement in 2022 was doubtful after the birth of his first son.
wtatennis.com
Behind the scenes at the WTA Finals Iconic photo
FORT WORTH, Texas -- The energy around the world's best singles and doubles players ahead of the 2022 WTA Finals Iconic photo shoot was buzzing throughout the day as they traded their match kits for glamour fits and steeled themselves for Friday night's Draw Ceremony. In the hours leading up...
golfmagic.com
Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami
Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
tennisuptodate.com
"Best match I've ever played in my life" - Auger-Aliassime after thumping Kecmanovic in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.
Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Gauff headline WTA Finals field
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A look at the eight women who are in the singles field for the season-ending WTA Finals, which begin Monday:. Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022) Past WTA Finals Appearances: 2021. Best WTA Finals Showing:...
wtatennis.com
Shot of the Month: Luisa Stefani and Storm Sanders' winning rally
Luisa Stefani was off tour for a year after suffering a knee injury at the 2021 US Open. But after less than two months back, the Brazilian is already using more superb plays to capture titles -- and the Shot of the Month. Down a set to Xu Yifan and...
Meet the Division II golfer who won 12 times, put Tampa on the map and earned her LPGA card for 2023
There was a time when Kiira Riihijarvi thought she might need an upgrade from her Division II digs. Ultimately, she wanted one thing: a better place to practice. Head coach Missey Jones, who runs the program at the University of Tampa, delivered on that request and Riihijarvi wound up staying five years, winning 12 times and earning a master’s degree in entrepreneurship.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Paris Masters Draw including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev
The draw has been confirmed for the Paris Masters which will take place between October 31 - November 6, 2022 and acts as the season closer before the ATP Finals heads to Turin. As a result, it's a tournament which has attracted the big names with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal,...
wtatennis.com
Mixed-team United Cup to open 2023 season
The world’s best players will unite in January to compete side by side at the United Cup, a stunning new annual team event that will launch the global tennis season in 2023. In a world first, showcasing equality at the highest level of the sport, mixed teams from 18 countries will compete across three Australian cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney - over 11 days. Each team will comprise up to four men and up to four women.
