Electric bike brand SONDORS files for IPO with new product hints, but details raise troubling questions
The Malibu-based electric bicycle company SONDORS recently submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicating that it seeks to go public, which would make it the first e-bike company in the US to do so. But in addition to revealing some interesting new future products, the filings shined some light on past missteps and gave customers who claim that the company misleads the public ample ammunition.
Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica set to debut massive 180hp electric motor
Energica, the pride of Italy’s growing electric motorcycle manufacturing industry, already has one of the most powerful electric motorcycle drivetrains in the market. But that hasn’t stopped the electric motorcycle company, which was acquired by Ideanomics earlier this year, from pushing the envelope further with what appears to be an even higher-powered electric motor.
This oil giant and Hertz are building a massive fast-charging network for EV rentals starting at LAX
Bp Pulse, the global oil leader’s charging infrastructure unit, is teaming up with Hertz to build a network of EV fast chargers in high-demand locations such as airports. The project aims to accelerate EV adoption by providing charging solutions where they are most needed. In September, Hertz and Bp...
Tesla issues rare real ‘physical’ recall of over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles
Tesla has issued a recall of just over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles over a seat belt problem. It’s a rare real “physical” recall for the automaker after many “recalls” that were just software updates. Earlier this year, NHTSA issued a series of recalls on Tesla...
Check out Honda’s swappable battery stations for electric motorbikes, hoping to go global
Honda’s swappable battery packs, known as the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPPe:), are soon getting their own Gogoro-style battery swapping stations for recharging. The station will be known as the Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: (HPPEe:), just in case we needed another long acronym. It features a number...
How the world’s largest auto parts supplier is evolving its business for the EV era
I was invited to tour Bosch’s Charleston, South Carolina, facility to see firsthand the evolution of the world’s largest auto parts supplier as the industry transitions to electric vehicles. Stepping into the facility is like entering Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, but instead of chocolate rivers and little orange...
Does Ford think its EVs qualify for the full $7,500 IRA tax credit? Here’s what its CEO said
Here’s what Ford CEO Jim Farley said during the company’s Q3 2022 earnings call about whether the company’s electric vehicles would qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) full $7,500 tax credit. Here’s how the IRA tax credit, which will run to 2032, will work for...
Electric cars reach 18% of new car sales in California compared to 6% in the US
California announced that electric car sales represent nearly 18% of new car sales in the state compared to 6% for the whole of the United States. While EV naysayers claim that subsidies are all that is keeping electric vehicles alive, there are only in fact two things right now that the US EV market can’t do without: California and Tesla.
Tritium and DC-America are going to roll out a big US EV charging network [Update]
Tritium makes DC fast chargers for EVs. DC-America designs, makes, and installs EV charging stations. And now, the two companies are going to team up to create a US-wide, federally funded EV charging network. October 28 update: We asked Tritium’s reps what the rollout plan and timescale is for this...
Podcast: Tesla pulls demand lever, new referral program, Toyota shuffles EV plan, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla pulling a new demand lever, first look at the new Tesla referral program, Toyota shuffling its EV plan, and more. Sponsored by Anyhill: Check out...
Tesla is clearing another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin for expansion
Tesla is starting to clear another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin to prepare for a massive expansion of the EV factory. Gigafactory Berlin currently sits on about 300 hectares that Tesla acquired for the giant manufacturing project. The site is located in a large forested area and the...
It’s not even November but these major electric bike companies already posted huge Black Friday sales
Remember when Black Friday came right after Thanksgiving? Me neither, and it’s apparently a distant memory for the electric bicycle industry too. But the breakdown in calendar awareness at least means big savings for e-bike riders, as many e-bike brands have launched Early Black Friday deals in late October.
Ford F-150 Lightning road trip test: Can the electric pickup travel as well as gas?
Besides F-150 Lightning towing, I also wanted to see how good the electric pickup would be for road-tripping. So I planned a trip from New York City to Detroit. And by planned, I mean I put the trip in Google Maps and made sure there were Electrify America (EA) stops along the way. Could it be this easy?
Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 on sale at new lows from $2,429 in New Green Deals
If you’re looking for a great way to get around the city this fall or winter, then the latest Segway SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 electric scooters are a great choice. Coming in with new all-time lows from $2,429, you’ll find up to $490 in savings here and you’ll find a top speed of up to 43.5 MPH as well as a 43.5 mile range per charge. Plus, the GT2 can accelerate from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, making them fun and high performance at the same time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Weird Alibaba: Time to take this electric mobility scooter off some sweet jumps
One of the best things about scouring Alibaba for awesomely weird electric vehicles is that many of them seemingly start from something rather normal. There’s nothing strange about an electric tour bus, until it comes shaped like a tiger. Stuffed animals are rather normal, until engineers added wheels, motors and batteries to make them rideable. And a mobility scooter for old folks is a pretty common sidewalk vehicle, until you add enough seats to make it into a party bus for old folks.
