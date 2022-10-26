If you’re looking for a great way to get around the city this fall or winter, then the latest Segway SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 electric scooters are a great choice. Coming in with new all-time lows from $2,429, you’ll find up to $490 in savings here and you’ll find a top speed of up to 43.5 MPH as well as a 43.5 mile range per charge. Plus, the GT2 can accelerate from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, making them fun and high performance at the same time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

1 DAY AGO