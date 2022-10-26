ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

electrek.co

Electric bike brand SONDORS files for IPO with new product hints, but details raise troubling questions

The Malibu-based electric bicycle company SONDORS recently submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicating that it seeks to go public, which would make it the first e-bike company in the US to do so. But in addition to revealing some interesting new future products, the filings shined some light on past missteps and gave customers who claim that the company misleads the public ample ammunition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica set to debut massive 180hp electric motor

Energica, the pride of Italy’s growing electric motorcycle manufacturing industry, already has one of the most powerful electric motorcycle drivetrains in the market. But that hasn’t stopped the electric motorcycle company, which was acquired by Ideanomics earlier this year, from pushing the envelope further with what appears to be an even higher-powered electric motor.
electrek.co

Tesla is clearing another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin for expansion

Tesla is starting to clear another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin to prepare for a massive expansion of the EV factory. Gigafactory Berlin currently sits on about 300 hectares that Tesla acquired for the giant manufacturing project. The site is located in a large forested area and the...
electrek.co

Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 on sale at new lows from $2,429 in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for a great way to get around the city this fall or winter, then the latest Segway SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 electric scooters are a great choice. Coming in with new all-time lows from $2,429, you’ll find up to $490 in savings here and you’ll find a top speed of up to 43.5 MPH as well as a 43.5 mile range per charge. Plus, the GT2 can accelerate from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, making them fun and high performance at the same time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: Time to take this electric mobility scooter off some sweet jumps

One of the best things about scouring Alibaba for awesomely weird electric vehicles is that many of them seemingly start from something rather normal. There’s nothing strange about an electric tour bus, until it comes shaped like a tiger. Stuffed animals are rather normal, until engineers added wheels, motors and batteries to make them rideable. And a mobility scooter for old folks is a pretty common sidewalk vehicle, until you add enough seats to make it into a party bus for old folks.
FLORIDA STATE

