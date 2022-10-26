Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
click orlando
SpaceX dresses Falcon Heavy rocket for post-Halloween launch from Florida
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX is set to send two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force just after Halloween, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years. The launch is set for 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1,...
Amazon may have to turn to SpaceX for help launching its Starlink rival service
"You'd be crazy not to, given their track record."
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
General Electric's Next Big Nuclear Tech is Going Small
Amid growing global energy challenges, nuclear power is making a comeback. Canada's next-generation nuclear ambitions have gone from casual conversation to funding commitment in only four years. Natural Resources Canada announced funding of roughly $710 million for a new project from Ontario Power Generation. The small modular reactor (SMR) technology...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
US Army and Navy launch rocket successfully testing hypersonic weapon experiments at NASA facility in Virginia
The US Army and Navy successfully launched a rocket while testing a new class of hypersonic weapons at a seaside NASA facility, the Pentagon confirmed. NASA's Wallop Flight Facility in Virginia hosted the test by Sandia National Laboratories which evaluated hypersonic weapon communications and navigation equipment as well as advanced materials that can withstand the heat in a 'realistic hypersonic environment,' according to a Navy statement.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: Norway’s nuclear rocket concerns; Ariane 6 delayed again
Welcome to Edition 5.15 of the Rocket Report! We're back with the usual rocket news about launch delays and companies fundraising on the way to orbit. Speaking of raises, is it really possible that Vector Launch is raised from the dead? Read on to find out. As always, we welcome...
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
SpaceNews.com
Next Artemis 1 launch attempt on schedule for mid-November
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Preparations for the next attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket on the Artemis 1 mission remain on schedule for the middle of November, but agency officials said launch opportunities may be limited if it slips to later in the month because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Robotaxis Are More Than a Decade Away, Says Luminar’s CEO Austin Russell
Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell says full self-driving systems 'at any appreciable scale' are a way off
SpaceNews.com
Boeing’s Starliner charges approach $900 million
LAS VEGAS — Boeing announced Oct. 26 it will take yet another charge against earnings because of delays in the CST-100 Starliner commercial crew program, bringing the total losses recorded by the company to date on the program to nearly $900 million. In a filing with the U.S. Securities...
dronedj.com
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver
In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
With an estimated 60 to 70 vessels, China allegedly possesses the largest fleet of conventional submarines in the world.
satnews.com
USSF + SSC to launch multiple payloads on 1st National Security Space Launch mission aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket
The U.S. Space Force‘s upcoming launch marks a significant achievement for its commercial and government mission partners — the USSF-44 mission combines innovations for the launch and space vehicles, making this a truly unique and important mission. The Long Duration Propulsive EEL V Secondary Payload Adapter (LDPE ESPA)-2...
PV Tech
Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase has plans to establish four to six new manufacturing lines in the US by mid-2023 as it seeks to take advantage of manufacturing production tax credits contained with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The announcement was made as part of the California-headquartered company’s Q3 financial results,...
SpaceNews.com
Centaur issue delays JPSS-2 launch
WASHINGTON — The launch of a polar-orbiting weather satellite and reentry technology demonstration will be delayed more than a week because of a battery problem with the upper stage of their rocket, NASA announced Oct. 29. The agency said the Atlas 5 launch of the Joint Polar Satellite System...
SpaceNews.com
Chinese commercial remote sensing satellite firm to double size of constellation
HELSINKI — Chinese commercial firm Changguang Satellite Technology says it will expand its under-construction Jilin-1 constellation from 138 to 300 satellites. Changguang Satellite, a satellite manufacturer and operator based in Changchun, Jilin Province in northeast China, initially planned for its Jilin-1 constellation to consist of 138 satellites in orbit by 2025 to provide 10-minute revisit times.
dailygalaxy.com
New Theory of Gravity May Negate Dark Matter (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include How One Barren Exoplanet Could ‘Dramatically Narrow’ the Search for Alien Life to The Webb Spots Structures From The Early Universe Never Seen Before to New NASA UFO Team Hopes They’re Not an Adversary, and much more. Ancient bacteria might lurk beneath Mars’...
