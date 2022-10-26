Read full article on original website
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year
Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth $1,050 will start going out next month in California
Eligible California residents are set to get state-issued direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of efforts to combat continued inflation and the rising costs of nearly all products.
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
How much retirement savings does the typical 60-year-old American have? How does your nest egg match up?
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?Marcus Aurelius/Pexels. Even Americans with modest retirement savings might be surprised to learn how many folks are in such desperate straits that they have no nest egg at all.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Here’s How Much Stamp Prices Will Increase In 2023
With inflation and the general costs of operation impacting postal services, prices have been expected to increase for postage stamps. Indeed, it is now confirmed changes will take effect early in 2023. According to new reports from the USPS, different types of stamps will see different price increases. Furthermore, costs...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'
Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
