NASDAQ

The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?

If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
CNET

Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year

Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
DoYouRemember?

Here’s How Much Stamp Prices Will Increase In 2023

With inflation and the general costs of operation impacting postal services, prices have been expected to increase for postage stamps. Indeed, it is now confirmed changes will take effect early in 2023. According to new reports from the USPS, different types of stamps will see different price increases. Furthermore, costs...
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TAMPA, FL
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
