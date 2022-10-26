ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper police warn of scammers posing as police officers

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of the department’s captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money. The Casper Police Department does not contact members of the community via telephone and ask...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion

The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes

A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
GLENROCK, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating

If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
CASPER, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming

Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

New ‘Soda Springs’ in Mills Is Now Open for All Your Soft Drink Needs

Not everyone is a coffee drinker, but sometimes you still need that boost of caffeine to get you through your day. The brand new Soda Springs has you covered. The new soda (pop?), shop is now open. Located at 4461 West Highway Street, in Mills, Soda Springs has just about everything your heart could ever need or desire to quench your thirst.
MILLS, WY
