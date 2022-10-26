Read full article on original website
county17.com
WYDOT: Private roadside installations prohibited; state offers free memorials for families
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding citizens that private roadside memorials are prohibited by law, but there is a state-run alternative to commemorate loved ones. Wyoming law prohibits any encroachment, such as advertising signs or private memorials, on highway right of way, WYDOT said Friday...
City of Casper Plans to Block off Wolcott Street Traffic for Trick-or-treaters Again
Unless you're new in town, you already know Wolcott is the mecca for trick-or-treaters. It's been upping its notoriety for a long time. In fact, it's the only street in Casper that actually shuts down traffic on Halloween for the hordes of ghuols and goblins coming through. With a quick...
oilcity.news
Casper police warn of scammers posing as police officers
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of the department’s captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money. The Casper Police Department does not contact members of the community via telephone and ask...
oilcity.news
Five crashes reported in one hour Monday on icy I-25 in Casper; Highway Patrol says bridges freeze faster
CASPER, Wyo. — With slick and hazardous winter driving bearing down, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that bridges and other elevated roadways tend to freeze over first. “This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated,” the WHP said in a release on Thursday. “This is...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion
The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
Casper Utility Bills Paid With Credit Cards Will Be Charged Service Fee Starting in January
The City of Casper has just announced that, beginning in January of 2023, they will be implementing service fees for utility bills paid with credit cards. That's according to a news release on the City of Casper Facebook page, which stated that automatic bank withdrawals will not require a fee.
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/19/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming
Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
oilcity.news
Scammers now posing as Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, claiming ‘urgent information’
CASPER, Wyo. — Phone scammers are now posing as Natrona County Sheriff’s Office officials in a new volley of intimidation tactics, according to an agency release Wednesday. “We have received several calls today from vigilant citizens stating that scammers are spoofing our NCSO phone number (307-235-9282) and are...
New ‘Soda Springs’ in Mills Is Now Open for All Your Soft Drink Needs
Not everyone is a coffee drinker, but sometimes you still need that boost of caffeine to get you through your day. The brand new Soda Springs has you covered. The new soda (pop?), shop is now open. Located at 4461 West Highway Street, in Mills, Soda Springs has just about everything your heart could ever need or desire to quench your thirst.
Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria
The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city. Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are...
