Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Chalkbeat

Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college

Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan.  The program was introduced by...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
northernexpress.com

A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds

If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
UpNorthLive.com

Community organization hosts public forum on opioid use

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There a new push to reduce prescription opioid use. Friday morning, the Substance Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan hosted a public forum. The forum comes as the group launched its newest phase of the Prescription Opioid Prevention Campaign. Its next phase will focus on medication safety. "Prescription...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered

LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
westernherald.com

WMU students weigh in on 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election

The race for governor in the state of Michigan for 2022 is nearing a close, as citizens of the state will cast their ballots just two weeks from now, Nov. 8. The candidates consist of incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, and Tudor Dixon, a republican. The polls as of the publishing of this article have Whitmer barely edging out Dixon, with Whitmer at 52% of the vote and Dixon at 46%, meaning this election will come down to the wire. With this in mind, as well as adults aged 18-22 being a key demographic in many races for public office, votes on WMU’s campus matter more than ever.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care

There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
