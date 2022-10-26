Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
Electric school buses coming to 25 Michigan school districts
HOPKINS, Mich — Through a lottery-like system, a total of 389 school districts across the U.S. were selected for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, an almost $1 billion federal rebate that replaces existing school buses with electric or low-emission school buses to improve air quality nationwide.
Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college
Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan. The program was introduced by...
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes
One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
New program aims to address teacher shortages in Michigan
A new move and announcement came down on Thursday morning aimed at addressing the ongoing teacher crisis in Michigan.
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State
Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer: $23 million investment aims to start and expand childcare businesses
LANSING, Mich. – On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that childcare entrepreneurs will soon be able to apply for start-up grants. Officials say the $23 million dollar in funding is part of Caring for Mi Future—a bold plan to open or expand 1,000 new childcare programs by the end of 2024.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
UpNorthLive.com
Community organization hosts public forum on opioid use
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There a new push to reduce prescription opioid use. Friday morning, the Substance Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan hosted a public forum. The forum comes as the group launched its newest phase of the Prescription Opioid Prevention Campaign. Its next phase will focus on medication safety. "Prescription...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered
LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
westernherald.com
WMU students weigh in on 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election
The race for governor in the state of Michigan for 2022 is nearing a close, as citizens of the state will cast their ballots just two weeks from now, Nov. 8. The candidates consist of incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, and Tudor Dixon, a republican. The polls as of the publishing of this article have Whitmer barely edging out Dixon, with Whitmer at 52% of the vote and Dixon at 46%, meaning this election will come down to the wire. With this in mind, as well as adults aged 18-22 being a key demographic in many races for public office, votes on WMU’s campus matter more than ever.
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care
There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
Tv20detroit.com
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
Comments / 0