Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Star Wars: Post-Sequel Trilogy Film Reportedly Replaces Taika Waititi's Project
It looks like the long-rumored Star Wars: Episode X is finally coming to fruition following news that Damon Lindelof's secret project, directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will take place right after the divisive sequel trilogy. Now, a new report reveals more details about the intriguing project and it looks like it's currently on top of Lucasfilm's priorities.
Henry Cavill Teases 'Joyful' Superman in Future DCU Projects
Henry Cavill recently made his return as Superman in Black Adam and a lot of fans are celebrating the actor's comeback in the role after years of clamoring and hoping that he'll be donning the cape again. Soon after the film was released, the actor himself confirmed on social media that there is more to come on his highly-anticipated DCU return beyond his recent cameo.
Here’s Why David Tennant Returns as Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special The Power of the Doctor
David Tennant will be playing the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, The Power of the Doctor. However, after the announcement of Ncuti Gatwa as the next doctor following Jodie Whittaker and Tennant had already played the role of the Tenth Doctor, his return confused many.
Who Are Blue Lock’s Voice Actors? Sub & Dub Cast and Characters
Blue Lock continues to captivate viewers with its immersive storyline, which revolves around an extraordinary soccer program. With so many characters in the anime's plot, who are Blue Lock's voice actors in the sub and dub?. The anime centers on Yoichi Isagi, a high school soccer player who accepts the...
Orphan Black: Echoes: Here’s Why Krysten Ritter Decided to Do the Spinoff Series
Fans will once again see Orphan Black back to life with Krysten Ritter on the lead in the spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes. But considering this show is way different from what the MCU star has done before, what makes her decide to be part of this sci-fi series?. Ritter...
WB Discovery Reportedly Trying to Conceal Identity of Amber Heard's Mera Replacement
The last couple of days have been monumental for the entire DC film and television franchise as Warner Bros. Discovery officially ushered in a brand new era with the rebranding of DC Films to DC Studios. The production outfit previously gave a fans a glimpse of what's to come but the question on everyone's mind still remains: does Amber Heard have a place in the "new" DC Universe?
Will There Be a Part 2 of It Follows?
If you're looking for a spine-chilling horror to watch this Halloween, look no further than It Follows (2015). Released in 2015, David Robert Mitchell's indie horror is a slasher unlike any other, and though it pays homage to John Carpenter's Halloween (1978), its protagonist is a lot more frightening than Michael Myers. But will there be a part 2 of It Follows?
Shadow and Bone Star Ben Barnes Teases Awesome Update on Season 2
There is little doubt that people are already looking forward to Shadow and Bone Season 2. But what exactly can we expect when the fantasy series returns on Netflix? Ben Barnes has shared an interesting update on the second season and is hyping up General Kirigan's return. Ben Barnes is...
Where to Watch and Stream Michael Che: Shame the Devil Free Online
Best sites to watch Michael Che: Shame the Devil - Last updated on Oct 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Michael Che: Shame the Devil online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Michael Che: Shame the Devil on this page.
James Gunn Reportedly Giving One DCU Actor Creative Freedom
It's been a rollercoaster of a week for fans of the now-rebranded DC Universe as Warner Bros. Discovery has made it official that we're ushering in a brand new era in the franchise. This week, it was confirmed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be the co-heads of DC Studios (formerly DC Films) just days following Walter Hamada's exit from the production outfit.
Where to Watch and Stream Mucize Doktor Season 1 Free Online
Cast: Taner Ölmez Sinem Ünsal Özge Özder Murat Aygen Onur Tuna. Ali was born in a provincial town and was rejected by his father for adoption. Ali with savant syndrome, who grew up in orphanages, graduated from the faculty of medicine with a first degree. Is...
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Reveals Jedi Master Yaddle’s Dark Fate
Star Wars’ latest animated series, Tales of the Jedi, is an anthology series that takes key characters from the franchise and explore more of their stories, histories, and roles in the Star Wars saga. Although the first installment of the series Tales of the Jedi centers around Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, the six short stories about them also reveal several Star Wars lore. One reveal from the series that surprised a lot of fans was the dark tale of what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle.
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Finally Solves Chuchu’s Hair Mystery
After getting a lot of buzz for its yuri moment in Episode 1, the focus has now shifted to the new fan-favorite character, Chuchu. And now, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury has finally solved the mystery of Chuchu’s hair. Chuchu or Chuatury Panlunch has gotten a lot...
Is Akiba Maid War Based on a Manga or Light Novel?
Joining the Fall 2022 anime season is Akiba Maid War which follows the story of Nagomi Wahira, a girl who wants to become a cheerful maid. The black comedy anime is set amidst bustling Akihabara. With such an interesting premise, is Akiba Maid War based on a manga or light novel?
Song Joong Ki Returns to Life, Plans Revenge in New Reborn Rich Preview
All is set for Song Joong Ki’s return to the small screen. JTBC has dropped a new trailer for Song Hye Kyo’s ex-husband’s new K-drama series, Reborn Rich. Song Joong Ki’s last starrer drama was Vincenzo. He then made an appearance in Little Women. Now, fans will once again see more of him in Reborn Rich.
Where to Watch and Stream One December Night Free Online
Cast: Peter Gallagher Bruce Campbell Eloise Mumford Brett Dalton Andrew Durand. Two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past. Is One December Night on Netflix ?. One December Night is not available to watch on...
Does Kobeni Die in Chainsaw Man?
Chainsaw Man's Kobeni is one of the series' most beloved characters, thanks to her infamous dance, which went viral online. She also possesses a strong lasting power, which allows her to stand out in the series despite her role as a supporting character. In light of this, does Kobeni die in Chainsaw Man?
Do Guts and Casca End up Together in Berserk?
In Berserk, Guts and Casca's relationship survived the test of time in the worst possible way. From one tragedy to the next, Guts and Casca's love story is far from over, as Berserk is still ongoing to this day. The question now is, do Guts and Casca end up together in Berserk after overcoming so many obstacles?
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Villain Just Defeated Two of Konoha's Powerful Heroes
In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74, released on Oct. 20, the special mission for Boruto and Kawaki to cohabitate with Eida begins. After Eida, Daemon, and Amado arrive in Konoha, two of the Hidden Leaf Village's most powerful heroes get a taste of power from one of the manga's strongest villains, and their pain will likely motivate them to level up.
