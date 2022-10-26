Read full article on original website
Teen charged after shooting, killing 12-year-old brother: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 12-year-old has died after being shot by his older brother Thursday night on Hector Road in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The child was being treated at a hospital Thursday night, but Joye confirmed that...
SC man sentenced to life for deadly 2020 shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY (WACH) — A Calhoun County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Breanna Fludd, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
