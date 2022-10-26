Read full article on original website
Related
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
newschannel6now.com
Cesar is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Cesar is a sweet and calm dog who wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the...
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In
Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
Looks Like Another Car Wash is Coming to Lawton, OK.
Although it hasn't been 100% officially confirmed yet, it looks like Lawton, Fort Sill will be getting another car wash sometime soon. If you've been anywhere near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane you've probably seen all the construction going on. It's starting to take shape now and it looks like...A car wash.
kswo.com
Local businesses raise prices due to inflation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It was slowly going up from time to time, but what when the pandemic hit it was increasing in a extreme level to a point where we realized that this supply cost went up about 40 to 45% in the past two years alone”, said Joone Jeong, co-owner and manager of Youngs Donuts.
kswo.com
Firefighters contain Lawton structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were able to contain a structure fire in the southwest part of the the city before it got to out of control on Friday. Crews were called to the area of SW 5th and Garfield around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a home being on fire.
chickashatoday.com
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas
A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
Local bail bondsman Maxie Green arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Troubled Wichita Falls bondsman Maxie Green is back behind bars after he was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. According to the arrest affidavit, in January 2022, Texas Rangers began investigating Green after they received information about his involvement in smuggling Undocumented Immigrants (UDIs) from the border […]
kswo.com
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
What Does a Professional Skater Think of Our Wichita Falls Skate Park?
Stumbled onto this guy with a YouTube page dedicated to skateboarding and he happened to be traveling through Wichita Falls. What does he think of our local skate park?. I want to stress I am using the term 'professional' skateboarder VERY loosely in that headline, but YouTube user PhaseSkater is clearly more than an average skateboarder. Looks like he travels the country, checking out skate parks, reviewing equipment, and showing basics on simple skateboard tricks. Sounds like a sweet life to me.
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issue ‘Fresh 48′ for Homicide
A “Fresh 48” has been issued by Crime Stoppers after a man was found deceased on Wednesday, October 26. At around 3:33 pm, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a deceased person call at an apartment located at 1317 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 70-year-old James Shierling inside.
Victim of Welch Street murder identified
The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night's murder on Welch Street.
DPS ‘glitch’ results in drivers being wrongfully arrested and ticketed
Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”
kswo.com
Cache, surrounding area deal with power issues caused by rain
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People living in Cache experienced some bizarre power issues throughout Friday. Viewers called to tell us about those issues saying their power has been flashing on and off since 2 a.m. A spokesperson with PSO said electric crews initially suspected an issue with a breaker at...
Man jailed for smuggling humans
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop lands man behind bars on human smuggling charges. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a white Dodge Durango for speeding on US Highway 287 near FM 2384. The driver was identified as Carlos Josue Marin-Martinez. The deputy also identified […]
Lawton, Fort Sill 2022 ‘Halloween Happenings’ Going on This Week
The City of Lawton has announced the 'Trick-or-Treating' hours for 2022 along with 2 special 'Halloween Happenings' that are going on this week. Looking forward to All Hallow's Eve and planned events. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year we'll be celebrating for several days. The City of Lawton...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening. Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.
Suspect wanted in Welch Street murder
The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warrant for murder for a fatal shooting Thursday night.
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2