Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office
TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to a defunct provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office. Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.
Texas Residents Have Until May 3 2023, To Get a REAL ID-Driver License
The front page of the Texas REAL ID website makes it clear: " Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
Abortion, immigration impacting race for Texas Attorney General
Recent polls show Paxton ahead of Garza in the race for attorney general.
No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes
Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
Social Security benefits to increase for 2023 amid inflation
The U.S. Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 in an Oct. 13 news release—the highest increase in Social Security benefits since 1981. Cost-of-living adjustments are set based on increases in the consumer price index, or CPI, which is calculated on a monthly basis by the...
Texas AG Ken Paxton investigating Memorial Hermann's policy involving children's medical records
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening an investigation into a Memorial Hermann policy that he said prevents parents from accessing their children's medical records once they become teenagers. In a letter sent to the Memorial Hermann Health System, Paxton said his office has been receiving numerous...
First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up
The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say historically, voter turnout for midterm elections are generally not as high as presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends Choice
Harris County, Texas Commissioner Tom Ramsey has spoken out to defend his decision to block a property tax vote that could have resulted in millions of dollars of new revenue. Credit: Art Wager (Getty Images)
False Greg Abbott quote published by major publication on social media
With less than two weeks until the November midterm election when Texans will choose the next Governor, many Texans are turning to social media for the latest updates. Many would have been surprised to see a Tweet from the official New York Post account today with a quote said to be from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Oil price volatility brings uncertainty for Texas jobs, consumers
Last week, President Joe Biden, announced there would be 15 million barrels released from the strategic petroleum reserve sometime in December.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
South Texas Latinas battle for U.S. House seat in tight race
Voters in the heavily Hispanic district will choose between two candidates who are sticking strongly on their party's platform: Vallejo, representing the liberal wing of the Democratic party whereas De La Cruz has aligned herself as Trump-affiliated Republican.
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites to rally supporters during early voting period
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th. Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose...
