Police Investigate Residential Burglary, Theft in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating a residential burglary and theft that took place on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a call reporting the burglary on Deerfield Ave. According to police, an unknown male suspect entered the residence and stole items, credit cards and cash....
19-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run Sunday
Police said a 19-year-old bicyclist struck in a hit-and-run Sunday has died. William Villavicencio, of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was struck by a driver who left the scene in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
Silver Spring Gallery Opening Exhibit to Raise Awareness of Lynchings in Montgomery County
A new exhibition at the Kramer Gallery in Silver Spring starting Wednesday, Nov. 2. will look to raise awareness of lynchings that took place in Montgomery County in the 1880s. The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County will showcase original artwork from seven artists in their “Certain Party or...
County Offering Free E-Scooter Clinics
Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is sponsoring three free clinics this fall for residents to learn how to use electric scooters. The clinics will give residents 18-and-older the opportunity to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. Each drop-in session will last two-to-four hours and e-scooters will be available at each site. Anyone interested in e-scooters can stop in at any time during the clinic.
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 28, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Oct. 28. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Early Voting: In person early voting continues through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 14 voting centers. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and voters may go to any of the voting centers. Text EV plus your zip code to 77788 for the nearest early voting locations, directions, and wait-times. According to the Board of Elections, over 5,000 county voters cast their ballot yesterday in-person.
Maryland Awards Grants for Area Bike, Pedestrian Improvements
Maryland awarded $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects throughout the state, including six in Montgomery County. “These grants will provide residents with improved bicycle and pedestrian access for transportation, recreation, and good health,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Strengthening Maryland’s bike and pedestrian trail network provides greater quality of life for residents of all ages and makes our state even more attractive for residents and businesses.”
Open Houses Planned on Future of University Boulevard, Silver Spring
Montgomery County Planning will conduct a study of the University Boulevard Corridor between Wheaton and I495 and is holding two community open houses for residents to share their ideas on what they would like to see there. Plans for the three-mile stretch of University Boulevard in Silver Spring involve traffic...
County Announces Events Commemorating Emancipation Day
Oct. 28-30 Freedom’s Footsteps – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Bethesda. This weekend, county residents can celebrate the emancipation of Josiah Henson, a man born into slavery in Maryland who escaped to Canada and found his freedom on Oct. 28, 1830. Activities will take place from Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all ages to “reflect on the past and consider ways to build a better future,” according to Montgomery Parks’ website. The event will take place at Josiah Henson Museum and Park.
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Randy Mendoza Bernal spent the past two seasons on the Quince Orchard High School junior varsity boys soccer team. Mendoza Bernal’s chance to shine for the Cougars finally arrived this season and the junior has not disappointed. This past Monday, Mendoza Bernal made 11 saves in regulation and overtime...
Schitt’s Creek Producer, Silver Spring Native Feigin Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, executive producer of the multiple Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek” and native of Silver Spring, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Oct. 24, according to Variety. Feigin, who was 47, died in his home in L.A., according to United Talent Agency, his former employer. He is...
Housing Committee Reviews Rent Increase Protection Bill
The Montgomery County Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee reviewed a bill on Monday, Oct. 24 that could limit rent increases of more than 4.4% for six months. If enacted, Expedited Bill 22-22, would stall rent increases of over 4.4% for up to nine months. A clause in the...
Council Appoints Temporary Planning Board
The Montgomery County Council voted Thursday to appoint a temporary Planning Board. The five members are Jeffrey Zyontz (chair), Amy Presley (vice chair), Cherri Branson, David Hill and Roberto Pinero. On Tuesday, the council interviewed 11 finalists after the entire board resigned this month after controversy. Council President Gabe Albornoz...
Damascus Shakes Off Slow Start to Beat Seneca Valley 33-20
After scoring just seven points in the first half, Damascus bounced back in the second half to beat Seneca Valley, 33-20. Led by running back Dillon Dunathan, the Swarmin’ Hornets scored four touchdowns in the second half. Dunathan accounted for two of those touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
