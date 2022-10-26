Today is Friday, Oct. 28. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Early Voting: In person early voting continues through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 14 voting centers. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and voters may go to any of the voting centers. Text EV plus your zip code to 77788 for the nearest early voting locations, directions, and wait-times. According to the Board of Elections, over 5,000 county voters cast their ballot yesterday in-person.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO