Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Official Ballot Drop Box Installed at UCSB Student Resource Building
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Elections Division is notifying voters that the Official Ballot Drop Box serving the UCSB and Isla Vista areas has been relocated from the IV Sheriff Foot Patrol Station to the Student Resource Building located on the UCSB Campus.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Continues Coronavirus Sewage Surveillance
Now that so much testing for COVID-19 is done through home kits and cannot be officially tracked through lab reports, the presence of the virus in wastewater has become an important indicator of its presence in the Santa Barbara community. Since the earliest days of the pandemic, the city’s wastewater...
Daily Nexus
Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected
A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
County Currently Accepting Applications to Fill Board Vacancies
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies. Only individuals registered to vote within a District are eligible to serve on a District Board of Directors. The deadline for the submission of applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, November 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM. District Board appointments shall be made no later than December 2, 2022.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Video Surveillance for Halloween in I.V.
The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) of Associated Students of UCSB (ASUCSB) received notice by Lieutenant Garrett TeSlaa of Isla Vista Foot Patrol that Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has decided against the use video surveillance cameras in Isla Vista over Halloween Weekend 2022. While Isla Vista Foot Patrol is not at liberty to disclose the myriad of factors that ultimately went into this decision, the EVPLA office was informed that the concerns, frustrations, and reservations voiced by UCSB students and Isla Vista community members at recent public community forums were taken into consideration.
nativenewsonline.net
Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Schools with Technology Needs
To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students,. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, located in Santa Ynez, Cailf., has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
Santa Barbara County is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies
The deadline for submitting applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Once-Local Jazz Man Makes Good and Global, and Lyrical
It is not every day that a Santa Barbara–bred musician releases an album on the mighty and venerable ECM Records label. Come to think of it, has there been any such day? As of this month, Santa Barbara jazz record keepers — and record seekers — have just cause for pride and celebration, with the release of Benjamin Lackner’s luminous ECM debut, Last Decade.
Blosser Ranch Development could introduce "rental-only" housing in Santa Maria
The plans for a giant mixed-use housing development in Santa Maria could bring a solution for people amid a tough housing search.
Santa Barbara Independent
Flamenco Santa Barbara Presents Navajita Plateá
Flamenco Santa Barbara presents Noches de Bohemia & Friends, a one-of-a-kind show featuring Latin Grammy Award–winning flamenco group Navajita Plateá, made up of vocalist Idelfonso de los Reyes (“Pelé”) and guitarist Francisco Carrasco (“Curro”). The duo, who has made some of the best-selling modern flamenco songs of all time, will be taking the stage at the Lobero Theatre on Friday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m.
kclu.org
Thriller! Some on Central, South Coasts taking part in global synchronized "Thriller" dance event
Halloween weekend is at hand, and with it comes a fun global dance event which you can take part in here in the Tri-Counties. People around the world will be dancing to the song “Thriller” at 2 p.m. our time Saturday. One of the biggest local events will...
Santa Barbara Independent
Political Scientist Ian Bremmer Speaks on ‘The Power of Crisis’ at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
If the problems of climate change, global pandemics, and the influx of artificial intelligence feel daunting, UCSB Arts and Lectures’ presentation “An Evening with Global Political Risk Expert Ian Bremmer” might just be the perfect cure. On Thursday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada Theatre,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Creeks, Trash, Storm Water, Riparian Habitat: Goleta Wants Your List
Goleta’s Creek and Watershed plan languished in the city’s 2006 General Plan, unfulfilled and unloved, until a new City Council majority was voted in, said Stuart Kasdin, one of the councilmembers who took office in 2016. “I was looking through the mandates we were supposed to follow up on,” Kasdin said, “and the butterfly preserve had been set aside and ignored, and the creeks plan was another one.” The new council spent about $250,000 to work up a plan — “The pictures of animals crossing the creeks at night are really something,” Kasdin said, darting off on an enthusiastic tangent — and finished it in 2019.
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alexander Low Stribling
It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander (Aleck) Low Stribling, born on September 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California to his parents, William F. Stribling and Mary Jane ( Paterson) Stribling, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Summer Solstice Celebration Names Penny Little New Executive Director
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. “With her deep understanding and commitment to supporting and promoting the arts, as well as her extensive experience as an organizer, her enthusiasm, superb communication skills and in-depth knowledge of Solstice, Penny is the perfect choice to lead the organization and we couldn’t be more thrilled”, said Stacie Bouffard, Board President.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.8 million
The spacious historic property located in the 300 block of Islay Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Sept. 22, 2022 for $3,825,000, or $1,810 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 2,113 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
Santa Barbara’s oldest retirement home celebrates 65th anniversary
Wood Glen Retirement Home: Santa Barbara's oldest retirement center celebrates 65th anniversary The post Santa Barbara’s oldest retirement home celebrates 65th anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
Comments / 0