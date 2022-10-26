Goleta’s Creek and Watershed plan languished in the city’s 2006 General Plan, unfulfilled and unloved, until a new City Council majority was voted in, said Stuart Kasdin, one of the councilmembers who took office in 2016. “I was looking through the mandates we were supposed to follow up on,” Kasdin said, “and the butterfly preserve had been set aside and ignored, and the creeks plan was another one.” The new council spent about $250,000 to work up a plan — “The pictures of animals crossing the creeks at night are really something,” Kasdin said, darting off on an enthusiastic tangent — and finished it in 2019.

GOLETA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO