ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Official Ballot Drop Box Installed at UCSB Student Resource Building

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Elections Division is notifying voters that the Official Ballot Drop Box serving the UCSB and Isla Vista areas has been relocated from the IV Sheriff Foot Patrol Station to the Student Resource Building located on the UCSB Campus.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Continues Coronavirus Sewage Surveillance

Now that so much testing for COVID-19 is done through home kits and cannot be officially tracked through lab reports, the presence of the virus in wastewater has become an important indicator of its presence in the Santa Barbara community. Since the earliest days of the pandemic, the city’s wastewater...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected

A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

County Currently Accepting Applications to Fill Board Vacancies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies. Only individuals registered to vote within a District are eligible to serve on a District Board of Directors. The deadline for the submission of applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, November 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM. District Board appointments shall be made no later than December 2, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Video Surveillance for Halloween in I.V.

The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) of Associated Students of UCSB (ASUCSB) received notice by Lieutenant Garrett TeSlaa of Isla Vista Foot Patrol that Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has decided against the use video surveillance cameras in Isla Vista over Halloween Weekend 2022. While Isla Vista Foot Patrol is not at liberty to disclose the myriad of factors that ultimately went into this decision, the EVPLA office was informed that the concerns, frustrations, and reservations voiced by UCSB students and Isla Vista community members at recent public community forums were taken into consideration.
ISLA VISTA, CA
nativenewsonline.net

Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Schools with Technology Needs

To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students,. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, located in Santa Ynez, Cailf., has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

ON the Beat | Once-Local Jazz Man Makes Good and Global, and Lyrical

It is not every day that a Santa Barbara–bred musician releases an album on the mighty and venerable ECM Records label. Come to think of it, has there been any such day? As of this month, Santa Barbara jazz record keepers — and record seekers — have just cause for pride and celebration, with the release of Benjamin Lackner’s luminous ECM debut, Last Decade.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Flamenco Santa Barbara Presents Navajita Plateá

Flamenco Santa Barbara presents Noches de Bohemia & Friends, a one-of-a-kind show featuring Latin Grammy Award–winning flamenco group Navajita Plateá, made up of vocalist Idelfonso de los Reyes (“Pelé”) and guitarist Francisco Carrasco (“Curro”). The duo, who has made some of the best-selling modern flamenco songs of all time, will be taking the stage at the Lobero Theatre on Friday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Creeks, Trash, Storm Water, Riparian Habitat: Goleta Wants Your List

Goleta’s Creek and Watershed plan languished in the city’s 2006 General Plan, unfulfilled and unloved, until a new City Council majority was voted in, said Stuart Kasdin, one of the councilmembers who took office in 2016. “I was looking through the mandates we were supposed to follow up on,” Kasdin said, “and the butterfly preserve had been set aside and ignored, and the creeks plan was another one.” The new council spent about $250,000 to work up a plan — “The pictures of animals crossing the creeks at night are really something,” Kasdin said, darting off on an enthusiastic tangent — and finished it in 2019.
GOLETA, CA
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Alexander Low Stribling

It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander (Aleck) Low Stribling, born on September 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California to his parents, William F. Stribling and Mary Jane ( Paterson) Stribling, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Summer Solstice Celebration Names Penny Little New Executive Director

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. “With her deep understanding and commitment to supporting and promoting the arts, as well as her extensive experience as an organizer, her enthusiasm, superb communication skills and in-depth knowledge of Solstice, Penny is the perfect choice to lead the organization and we couldn’t be more thrilled”, said Stacie Bouffard, Board President.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Three-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.8 million

The spacious historic property located in the 300 block of Islay Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Sept. 22, 2022 for $3,825,000, or $1,810 per square foot. The house built in 1910 has an interior space of 2,113 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy