Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series
Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
Justin Verlander to make history with next World Series start
Whenever Justin Verlander takes the hill for the Houston Astros to start a World Series game in the upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies, he'll join an extremely exclusive, elite club. As of Thursday afternoon, the Astros hadn't named a Game 1 starter, but the nod will likely go to the 39-year-old ace for the Friday night tilt.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
thecomeback.com
Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take
With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
CBS Sports
Rob Manfred hints at plans for automatic runner, stadium futures for Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland A's
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred addressed several notable topics during an interview on Friday with SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, including the likelihood of the automatic runner in extra innings remaining part of the game, and the future homes of the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics. Among...
Red Sox Prospect Deemed 'Best International Prospect Since Rafael Devers'
One of the Boston Red Sox's top prospects received some high praise, being compared to superstar third baseman Rafael Devers.
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a big question at shortstop looming this off-season
The New York Yankees face a big question once again at the shortstop position. Having tried to solve the spot for years at this point, general manager Brian Cashman continues to look for answers even after acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. That deal...
NBC Sports
Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster
The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
bucsdugout.com
Should the Bucs Bring Back These Former Players?
Two former Bucs will be FAs- Josh Bell and Andrew McCutchen. Should the Bucs try to sign either of these two?. First lets assume that these players WANT to sign with the Pirates and that the Bucs are willing to spend the $s necessary to sign them. I want to discuss if either of these players would have a role in 2023 Bucs.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Max Muncy Hits Walk-Off Home Run In Longest World Series Game
Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the 2018 World Series on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. Muncy’s homer capped off the longest game in World Series history, both by time (7 hours, 20 minutes) and number of innings played. The marathon spanned over parts of two separate days as Game 3 began at Dodger Stadium on October 26, only to finish in the early morning hours of Oct. 27.
David Stearns linked to Mets, Astros after shocking Brewers decision
David Stearns made a shocking decision early Thursday morning to step down as the Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations. Stearns played a big role in helping the Brewers reemerge as a top contender in the National League Central, but after the Brewers missed the 2022 playoffs, Stearns decided to move on.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Mookie Betts
The third year of the Mookie Betts Era in Los Angeles showcased the superstar fully healthy for (nearly) a full season for the first time with the Dodgers, with several aspects of his dynamic talent on display. In 2021, Betts dealt with various nagging injuries throughout the season, most notably...
dodgerblue.com
Rob Manfred: MLB Likely Keeping Automatic Runner Rule For Extra Innings
When MLB was looking to navigate a regular season amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league and Players Association (MLBPA) agreed to the implementation of an automatic runner being placed on second base during extra innings in the interest of health and safety. The rule did not carryover into the...
Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz
Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
Comments / 1