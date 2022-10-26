ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series

Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Justin Verlander to make history with next World Series start

Whenever Justin Verlander takes the hill for the Houston Astros to start a World Series game in the upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies, he'll join an extremely exclusive, elite club. As of Thursday afternoon, the Astros hadn't named a Game 1 starter, but the nod will likely go to the 39-year-old ace for the Friday night tilt.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take

With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise

Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a big question at shortstop looming this off-season

The New York Yankees face a big question once again at the shortstop position. Having tried to solve the spot for years at this point, general manager Brian Cashman continues to look for answers even after acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. That deal...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster

The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
HOME, PA
bucsdugout.com

Should the Bucs Bring Back These Former Players?

Two former Bucs will be FAs- Josh Bell and Andrew McCutchen. Should the Bucs try to sign either of these two?. First lets assume that these players WANT to sign with the Pirates and that the Bucs are willing to spend the $s necessary to sign them. I want to discuss if either of these players would have a role in 2023 Bucs.
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Max Muncy Hits Walk-Off Home Run In Longest World Series Game

Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the 2018 World Series on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. Muncy’s homer capped off the longest game in World Series history, both by time (7 hours, 20 minutes) and number of innings played. The marathon spanned over parts of two separate days as Game 3 began at Dodger Stadium on October 26, only to finish in the early morning hours of Oct. 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Mookie Betts

The third year of the Mookie Betts Era in Los Angeles showcased the superstar fully healthy for (nearly) a full season for the first time with the Dodgers, with several aspects of his dynamic talent on display. In 2021, Betts dealt with various nagging injuries throughout the season, most notably...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Rob Manfred: MLB Likely Keeping Automatic Runner Rule For Extra Innings

When MLB was looking to navigate a regular season amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league and Players Association (MLBPA) agreed to the implementation of an automatic runner being placed on second base during extra innings in the interest of health and safety. The rule did not carryover into the...
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz

Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
SAN DIEGO, CA

