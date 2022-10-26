Read full article on original website
National Fuel could increase delivery rate for Pennsylvania customers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel or the Company) announced a pair of utility rate actions that will impact separate portions of Pennsylvania customer bills. For the first time in more than 15 years, National Fuel filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase base delivery […]
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Grain Yields Vary After Dry Summer
Imagine opening a map of Pennsylvania outdoors in the opening seconds of a rain storm, then ducking into the barn before the whole paper gets soaked. You’d see wet spots stippled across an otherwise dry map, and you’d have a decent idea of how grain yields look across the state.
Wood stoves sales heat up during heating oil price spike
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — With a stocked showroom, you can't tell how busy Stoves 'n Stuff on North 9th Street in Stroud Township has been. Store manager Peter Catanese says since last spring, people have been switching to wood stoves, and the demand isn't slowing down. "It's been very...
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Pa.’s natural gas industry set to get billions in state tax credits
We hold ourselves to high standards of accuracy and fairness. That’s why when we make mistakes we admit and correct them, either in the same venue in which they were made – such as on-air and online – or both. We correct all errors of fact and invite you to help keep us accountable, by emailing us at news@witf.org or reaching out to us on the WITF Facebook page or WITF News feed on Twitter.
Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help
Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
cityandstatepa.com
Pennsylvania’s last-minute $2 billion tax credit proposal, explained
In the final days of this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers jammed through a $2 billion tax credit package that aims to provide incentives for hydrogen producers, milk processors and semiconductor manufacturers to invest in Pennsylvania. The proposal, which has yet to be signed into law by Gov. Tom...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania passes legislation to strengthen PA Turnpike toll collection efforts
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is welcoming the passage of House Bill 1486 on Thursday, which includes language from former House Bill 2139 that will strengthen ongoing efforts to hold motorists who don't pay their tolls accountable. The legislation lowers the thresholds to trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest
A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday
HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
wtae.com
Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters
PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?
The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
Lawmakers send Wolf large package of energy tax credits
State lawmakers have voted for an array of tax credits, including a massive incentive designed to help Pennsylvania land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies.
In Pa. Senate race, Fetterman and Oz change views on fracking, trying to match voters
Public opinion divided on natural gas extraction; most don't want it banned. In a debate with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman this week, Dr. Mehmet Oz gushed about fracking’s economic potential in the state. “I’ve been consistent,” he said. “Fracking has been demonstrated – it’s a very old technology...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
WGAL
Pennsylvania auctions off unclaimed property
Pennsylvania is auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Go inside the Pennsylvania Treasury vault, where unclaimed property is stored. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Friday, Oct. 28. A separate auction already happened on Wednesday. Among...
