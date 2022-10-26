ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

National Fuel could increase delivery rate for Pennsylvania customers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel or the Company) announced a pair of utility rate actions that will impact separate portions of Pennsylvania customer bills. For the first time in more than 15 years, National Fuel filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase base delivery […]
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Grain Yields Vary After Dry Summer

Imagine opening a map of Pennsylvania outdoors in the opening seconds of a rain storm, then ducking into the barn before the whole paper gets soaked. You’d see wet spots stippled across an otherwise dry map, and you’d have a decent idea of how grain yields look across the state.
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
WITF

Pa.’s natural gas industry set to get billions in state tax credits

We hold ourselves to high standards of accuracy and fairness. That’s why when we make mistakes we admit and correct them, either in the same venue in which they were made – such as on-air and online – or both. We correct all errors of fact and invite you to help keep us accountable, by emailing us at news@witf.org or reaching out to us on the WITF Facebook page or WITF News feed on Twitter.
cityandstatepa.com

Pennsylvania’s last-minute $2 billion tax credit proposal, explained

In the final days of this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers jammed through a $2 billion tax credit package that aims to provide incentives for hydrogen producers, milk processors and semiconductor manufacturers to invest in Pennsylvania. The proposal, which has yet to be signed into law by Gov. Tom...
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest

A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday

HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
wtae.com

Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters

PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
WGAL

Pennsylvania auctions off unclaimed property

Pennsylvania is auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Go inside the Pennsylvania Treasury vault, where unclaimed property is stored. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Friday, Oct. 28. A separate auction already happened on Wednesday. Among...
WITF

