Detroit, MI

NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to play vs. Browns, likely to be placed on injured reserve

Just when the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be turning the corner, one of their best playmakers is expected to miss some time due to an injury. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not expected to play Monday night versus the Cleveland Browns due to a hip injury and is likely to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 8 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterbacks this season, while playing Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson in three of their seven games. The Dolphins are allowing a league-high 121.2 passer rating and 25.8 fantasy points per game to QBs when playing on the road in 2022. Goff has struggled in back-to-back games on the road, in which he scored fewer than six fantasy points in each, but he has averaged 24.9 fantasy PPG in his three home games this season.
NFL

Alvin Kamara explains impassioned postgame speech after loss to Cardinals: 'I'm not used to losing'

At this time last year, the Saints were just days from improving to 5-2 to start the 2021 season. The going hasn't been as easy this time around. 2022 has been the inverse for New Orleans, which currently stands at 2-5. Year two of the post-Drew Brees era has again seen multiple quarterbacks in the Saints' turnover-prone offense, and new coach Dennis Allen's defense hasn't lived up to its expectations after serving as the backbone of the 2021 team.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Robert Quinn trade will 'allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster'

Robert Quinn's long-term fit in Chicago never made sense once the Bears pivoted toward building for the future. On Wednesday, the trade most expected for months finally arrived. Chicago sent Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a fourth-round pick, clearing their largest salary cap number and sending the 32-year-old to a contender when it became clear he wouldn't be able to chase a ring with the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel address MSU players assaulting Michigan players after game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It appears that the rivalry rhetoric out of East Lansing has finally come to a head. As we mentioned in our story, two eyewitnesses described to WolverinesWire the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after Michigan football beat Michigan State, 29-7. After a game in which Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh should have been all smiles, considering he beat his in-state rival, instead, the tenor of the postgame felt like a gut-punching loss had just taken place.
EAST LANSING, MI
NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field Sunday as the Denver Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback, barring a setback. "We want to see him get out there...
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule). On a three-game skid, Aaron Rodgers heads into a Sunday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked total and scoring defense. The veteran quarterback hits a new low this season when the Packers' offense gets shut out by Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's imposing unit.
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

Next Woman Up: Kelsey Henderson, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

RB James Conner (ribs) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus Minnesota, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. RB Darrel Williams (knee) will be a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. 2022 · 3-4-0 INJURIES. CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers. 2022 ·...
TENNESSEE STATE

