Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Health care at the forefront of Michigan’s 1st District race between Bergman and Lorinser
When Kinross EMS gets called to deal with an emergency, EMS director Renee Gray hears a piercing alarm and voice over a speaker. A woman nearby is showing symptoms of a stroke. But since two of Gray’s three EMS crews are on other assignments, she has no choice but to send her last crew.
michiganradio.org
After successful 2018 campaign, ‘Promote the Vote’ goes back to voters with Prop 2
Four years ago, Michigan voters approved several changes to the state constitution dealing with elections. They included no-excuse absentee voting and same-day registration. The next general election saw both record turnout, but also organized lies meant to overturn election results. Now, the same group behind that 2018 proposal is going back before voters with a new constitutional amendment.
michiganradio.org
Auchter's Art: The election denier philosophy
As we head into the final stretch of this election season, it can feel overwhelming. We've been deluged with deviously crafted ads, catchy slogans, and endless appeals for our vote (and our money). We've been bludgeoned with reports, speeches, commentary, and analysis. Things can feel like they're really messed up.
michiganradio.org
Michigan candidates turn to big names to help 'Get-Out-The-Vote' for the November election
Michigan’s Republican and Democratic candidates for governor are bringing in big names to help them campaign this weekend. Democratic Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer spent Friday on the campaign trail, including stops in Bay City, Saginaw and Flint. On Saturday, Whitmer will be campaigning with former President Barack Obama in Detroit.
michiganradio.org
Nature Conservancy of Michigan to preserve 31,000+ acres in Keweenaw Peninsula
More than 31,000 acres of heavily forested land in the Upper Peninsula is being sold to a conservation group. The land is located at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Helen Taylor is state director for the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. "It's an unfragmented wilderness that's one of the most...
michiganradio.org
Pediatric hospitals face rapid increases in respiratory virus
A respiratory virus is behind a recent increase in pediatric hospitalizations in Michigan. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids said it's seen a 385% increase in the rate of positive RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — in babies and toddlers exhibiting symptoms of infection. RSV can affect...
michiganradio.org
State rule would guarantee public defenders at least $100 an hour
A new state rule will set minimum rates for attorneys who represent indigent defendants. It complies with recommendations made by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. Public defenders would make a minimum of $100 an hour under the rules approved by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The rate will go as high as $120 an hour depending on the seriousness of the charges. Also, costs for experts and investigators will be reimbursed under the rules.
Comments / 0