Michigan State

michiganradio.org

After successful 2018 campaign, ‘Promote the Vote’ goes back to voters with Prop 2

Four years ago, Michigan voters approved several changes to the state constitution dealing with elections. They included no-excuse absentee voting and same-day registration. The next general election saw both record turnout, but also organized lies meant to overturn election results. Now, the same group behind that 2018 proposal is going back before voters with a new constitutional amendment.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: The election denier philosophy

As we head into the final stretch of this election season, it can feel overwhelming. We've been deluged with deviously crafted ads, catchy slogans, and endless appeals for our vote (and our money). We've been bludgeoned with reports, speeches, commentary, and analysis. Things can feel like they're really messed up.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Pediatric hospitals face rapid increases in respiratory virus

A respiratory virus is behind a recent increase in pediatric hospitalizations in Michigan. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids said it's seen a 385% increase in the rate of positive RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — in babies and toddlers exhibiting symptoms of infection. RSV can affect...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
michiganradio.org

State rule would guarantee public defenders at least $100 an hour

A new state rule will set minimum rates for attorneys who represent indigent defendants. It complies with recommendations made by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. Public defenders would make a minimum of $100 an hour under the rules approved by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The rate will go as high as $120 an hour depending on the seriousness of the charges. Also, costs for experts and investigators will be reimbursed under the rules.

