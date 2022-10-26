Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
Air Force to replace Kadena F-15 squadrons with rotational fighters
WASHINGTON — The Air Force is planning to replace the two squadrons of F-15C Eagle fighters it has stationed at Kadena Air Base in Japan with a rotational force of fighters. A source familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the Pentagon hasn’t yet announced its plans, said the rotational force will be at least a short-term solution to replace the F-15Cs stationed on the Okinawa base as the older fighters are retired.
defensenews.com
Air Force to begin withdrawing F-15s from Kadena in November
WASHINGTON — The Air Force plans to start withdrawing its two squadrons of F-15C and D Eagle fighters from Kadena Air Base in Japan on Nov. 1. In a statement issued Friday, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the phased withdrawal of the aging F-15s, which the service is retiring, will take place over two years.
defensenews.com
Fearing Russian false flag in Ukraine, US launches plan to track arms
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department released plans Thursday to better track weapons supplied to Ukraine, voicing fears Russian forces could capture and use them to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces. “Pro-Russian forces’ capture of Ukrainian weapons ― including donated materiel ― has been the main vector of...
defensenews.com
Turkish firms unveil a new loitering munition
MERSIN, Turkey — Turkish defense companies STM and Roketsan unveiled a new loitering munition, dubbed “Alpagut,” at the SAHA defense expo here this week. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the occasion, Ismail Demir, head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), said the new weapon will be effective against targets on land and at sea, including “radar and communications systems, critical facilities such as command centers, and targets of opportunity.”
Digital Trends
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
International Space Station Swerves To Avoid The Satellite Russia Blew Up
With fifteen different countries and five space agencies directly or indirectly involved in the project, the International Space Station (ISS) is often cited as an example of what humans could achieve with global cooperation. The agencies involved in the making, maintenance, and ongoing research programs aboard the ISS include NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). Thanks to the excellent cooperation between these agencies, the ISS has been orbiting the Earth for nearly 24 years, and has had continuous human presence for nearly 22 years.
Women's clinic in South Sudan a casualty of distracted world
In a country where the maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world, a small clinic dedicated to reproductive health care for more than 200,000 people is about to be shut down
teslarati.com
SpaceX bests Boeing to become NASA’s largest for-profit vendor
Fourteen years after winning its first major NASA contract, data shared by Aviation Week reporter Irene Klotz shows that SpaceX has usurped every other major aerospace company in the US to become the space agency’s largest for-profit vendor. SpaceX’s ascension up those ranks has been arduous and far from...
defensenews.com
FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN
The ongoing invasion of Ukraine shows the challenges of maintaining a steady flow of necessary equipment, parts, food and replacement troops when supply lines can be disrupted by adversary actions.To meet these challenges, the U.S. military must start immediately building future supply chains that are sustainable and adaptable to rapidly changing conditions. Doing so requires a collaborative effort to share accurate projections for future needs with suppliers, defend against attempts to degrade logistics support and ensure both the physical and digital supply chains are assured.
defensenews.com
Chile kicks off push for locally made training aircraft
SANTIAGO, Chile — The Chilean Air Force has officially launched a program to acquire 33 Pillan II training aircraft, to be developed and produced locally by state-owned Empresa Nacional de Aeronaútica (ENAER), under a contract worth 142 million. The award of the deal to ENAER follows the project’s...
NASA study calls for Apollo site protection among lunar surface ops policies
A new NASA study has found that the protection of the Apollo landing sites remains a concern. The report, though, recommends "extreme restraint" in seeking protection for future heritage sites.
NASA-funded space robots will grab objects in orbit using arms controlled from Earth
It's official: robots are here to stay in space. Robotics software and engineering company PickNik Robotics announced on Tuesday that it has won a SpaceWERX contract to work on robotics for the US Space Force, according to a press release acquired by IE. In addition, the company recently won a...
myscience.org
Haunting Portrait: NASA’s Webb Reveals Dust, Structure in Pillars of Creation
The observatory’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) provides a different view of the famous pillars, revealing young stars that have not yet cast off their dusty "cloaks." This is not an ethereal landscape of time-forgotten tombs. Nor are these soot-tinged fingers reaching out. These pillars, flush with gas and dust, enshroud stars that are slowly forming over many millennia. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has snapped this eerie, extremely dusty view of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light - showing us a new view of a familiar landscape.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Usurps Boeing as NASA’s Second-Biggest Private Partner
On Wednesday, Boeing said it’s taking a $190 million hit on its CST-100 Starliner, raising its total loss on the program to $883 million. The announcement comes at an awkward time, as Boeing slips behind SpaceX on NASA’s roster of private partners. SpaceX was NASA’s second-largest private partner...
Phys.org
NASA's economic benefit shown to reach all 50 states
NASA released the results of its second agency-wide economic impact report on Thursday, demonstrating how its moon to Mars activities, investments in climate change research and technology, as well as other work generated more than $71.2 billion in total economic output during fiscal year 2021. Combined, NASA's impact supported more...
Gizmodo
Pressed for Time, Amazon May Turn to Its SpaceX Rival for Satellite Launches
Amazon is on a tight schedule to launch its internet satellites to orbit, so the company may have to turn to its competitor SpaceX for rides. During a live interview with the Washington Post, Amazon senior vice president Dave Limp expressed the company’s openness to use SpaceX’s heavy lift rockets to deploy its Project Kuiper internet satellites. “We are open to talking to SpaceX, you’d be crazy not given their track record here,” Limp said.
defensenews.com
Major Hawaii-based Army exercise tests brigade in island-hopping fight
Correction: This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, to note that this is not the first brigade rotation at JPMRC in Hawaii. More than 6,000 soldiers are headed into the “box” this weekend as part of a combat training center rotation across the Hawaiian islands designed to replicate a fight with China.
The Weather Channel
NASA's Psyche Mission to Unexplored Metal-Rich Asteroid to be Launched in October 2023
The U.S. space agency has announced the launch of its delayed Psyche mission in October of next year. NASA selected Psyche in 2017 to investigate a previously unexplored metal-rich asteroid of the same name. It is part of the agency's Discovery Programme, a line of low-cost, competitive missions led by a single principal investigator.
