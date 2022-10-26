The ongoing invasion of Ukraine shows the challenges of maintaining a steady flow of necessary equipment, parts, food and replacement troops when supply lines can be disrupted by adversary actions.To meet these challenges, the U.S. military must start immediately building future supply chains that are sustainable and adaptable to rapidly changing conditions. Doing so requires a collaborative effort to share accurate projections for future needs with suppliers, defend against attempts to degrade logistics support and ensure both the physical and digital supply chains are assured. In this webcast, Defense News explored the current state of logistics, goals for the future and how the U.S. military and the defense industrial base are overcoming challenges and working to achieve those goals.

2 DAYS AGO