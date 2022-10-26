Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
Tour a DIY-Savvy Couple’s Nature-Inspired Los Angeles Home
In the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, organic defines the modus operandi of everyday life—not only in the abundant juice shops and health food stores but in the hilly landscape where houses are tucked among lush palms and cypress trees. So when AD100 designer Mandy Cheng and her husband, architect Rory Reynolds, set out to overhaul one such home as their own, the vistas from the backyard provided a natural point of departure.
This nearly $16M Houston mansion has perfect fall vibes with dark hues and brick details
The River Oaks Country Club home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 12,900 square feet.
Apartment Therapy
We Tested (and Rated!) All the Rugs at Pottery Barn — Here Are the Best for Your Space and Needs
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In my opinion, rugs are one of the most challenging decor essentials to shop for online. You have to have a pretty narrow scope already — know what room(s) you’re shopping for, styles you’re open to, and the feeling you want underfoot — in order to approach the thousands upon thousands of rugs on the market. We haven’t even talked about the fact that most of us have budgets to consider as well (if not fully base our decisions around). With that in mind, we’re seeking to answer one of the top questions we get from readers: “Are Pottery Barn rugs really worth it?”
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
BHG
This Traditional Home Features Classic Christmas Decor with a Citrus Twist
Many traditions of the Christmas season never change for Cynthia and Bill Sibold: church choir music, the scent of a fresh Christmas tree, and the comforting aromas of gingerbread baking in the kitchen. What has changed often, though, is the location of the Sibolds’ celebrations. As a young married...
Tree Hugger
Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles
We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.
BHG
Types of Fireplaces and the Pros and Cons of Each
Fireplaces are one of the most traditional features of a home. They provide a warm, inviting atmosphere, even when they’re completely decorative. Whether vintage or modern, a home’s biggest selling point could be a well-kept fireplace in a living room, dining room, or bedroom. A working fireplace, however, requires some TLC. With so many fireplace types to consider, it’s best to learn more about how each one works, as well as some common pros and cons of each model.
