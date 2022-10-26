Read full article on original website
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Fantasy injury update for Ja'Marr Chase: How star WR's injury will affect Bengals' offense
Ja'Marr Chase has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy football's most bankable stars in just his second season, but a hip injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month, opening the door for fellow Bengals' pass-catchers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst to step up for Joe Burrow.
What channel is Colts vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
Colts vs. Commanders was supposed to be headlined by Carson Wentz's return to Indianapolis, but an injury will force Wentz to miss this game and a few others. In his place, a new storyline has taken hold. Sam Ehlinger, with zero regular-season passes under his belt, will make his first NFL start for the Colts after the organization made the stunning decision to bench veteran Matt Ryan on Monday.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Buccaneers won't have much time to try and right the ship as they're set to host the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 8. Tampa Bay is coming off of one of the most surprising losses of the 2022 NFL season, falling to the Panthers just days after Carolina traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to signify a rebuild.
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bills-Packers single-game tournaments
In the last game of the Week 8 Sunday NFL slate, the 5-1 Buffalo Bills look to add to their lead in the AFC East standings, welcoming in the reeling 3-4 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Bills enter this cross-conference battle as 11-point favorites, with the over/under set at 47 total points. This primetime matchup features numerous big-named players on both sides of the field, making it enjoyable for DFS players to throw a FanDuel single-game lineup together to cap off their weekend.
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
NFL Week 8 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
It's another light NFL Sunday slate, as there is yet another London game that will take some action away from the main afternoon windows. The Broncos and the Jaguars are crossing the pond to play at Wembley Stadium in Week 8. That extra stand-alone game will lighten the NFL Sunday load a bit; so, too, will the bye-week absences of the Chargers and the Chiefs.
Todd Bowles coaching record: Questions about Jets tenure resurface as Buccaneers skid
You can take the man off the Jets, but can you take the Jets out of the man?. Todd Bowles earned a second chance at a head-coaching gig, replacing longtime friend Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay for the 2022 season and beyond. Needless to say, the first season of the Bowles era hasn't gone as planned for the Super Bowl hopeful Buccaneers.
NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline
The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
In addition to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Brandin Cooks, who are "questionable" ahead of the late-afternoon games, stud WRs Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's early-afternoon action. Before you lock in your lineup for Week 8, it's crucial to check the injury updates of these must-start wide receivers.
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?
The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
Buccaneers vs. Ravens odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 8 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Buccaneers (3-4) host the Ravens (4-3) in Baltimore to open Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), Tom Brady will try to get his team on track vs. fellow previous NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Brady has seen his...
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals
The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
Kurt Warner thinks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers must seriously consider retiring: 'Those guys look like they're exhausted'
Kurt Warner is a Hall of Fame quarterback who knows a thing or two about finding success at the position in the late stages of his career. As such, it's noteworthy that he believes both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady should consider retiring in short order. Warner explained his logic...
Buccaneers trade rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Mike Gesicki among deadline options to help fix Tampa Bay's offense
The Buccaneers entered the 2022 NFL season with high hopes, but they haven't quite lived up to expectations through seven weeks. Tampa Bay enters its "Thursday Night Football" game against the Ravens with a record of just 3-4 on the season. The Bucs started the year 2-0 but have gone 1-4 since, including an embarrassing 21-3 loss against the Panthers in Week 7.
Eagles vs. Steelers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 8
The NFL's last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0), host their in-state foes, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in a cross-conference matchup (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). The Eagles look to remain alone in first place in what's been a surprisingly competitive NFC East while the Steelers attempt to get back on track after a close 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season
It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
Ravens' Justin Tucker roasts Russell Wilson's airplane workout, catchphrase on team flight
Russell Wilson's meme-orable season made the rounds on social media again early on Friday. And the Broncos weren't even playing. Instead, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made fun of the struggling Denver quarterback following his team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football." He took aim at Wilson during a 16-minute Instagram Live stream from teammate Marlon Humphrey on the team's flight back to Baltimore.
Broncos vs. Jaguars odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 8 game in London
The Broncos and Jaguars meet in London on Sunday morning, marking the third and final U.K. game of the 2022 NFL season. Both teams have 2-5 records, with Jacksonville exceeding expectations following an abysmal 2021 and Denver failing to live up to preseason hype with coach Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for what should be a competitive AFC clash.
