ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Crude Oil Futures Higher Chances For Consolidation: 3% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 3.24% for the last 5 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.18. CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders extended the uptrend in open interest for the 4th session in a row on Thursday, this time by around 12.4K contracts. Volume followed suit and rose for the thirds straight session, now by around 63.1K contracts.
via.news

The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
via.news

Silver Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Silver (SI) is $19.15. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 48264, 99.99% below its average volume of 16203116216.05. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

GBP/EUR Over 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.251% up from its 52-week low and 4.849% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
via.news

GBP/USD Reaches A New Multi-week High: 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The GBP/USD currency pair captures fresh bids in the European early session, and rises to its highest point since September 14th at the 1.1575-1.1580 area. FXStreet published a report on how investors welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister. The British pound continues to be supported by a decline in UK gilt yields. The US dollar-selling bias, which is still supportive of momentum, provides additional support to the GBP/USD pairing.
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
via.news

AUD/USD Rally Ahead? – Up By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The AUD/USD pair has displayed topsy-turvy moves in a range of 0.6372-0.6400 in the Tokyo session. The asset is hovering around intraday’s high as the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped again below the 111.00 mark. According to FXStreet, meanwhile, risk impulse is mixed as S&P500...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:28 EST on Friday, 28 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,014.16. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.68% up from its 52-week low and 6.26% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NYSE FANG Bearish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:26 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,463.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.84% up from its 52-week low and 0.1% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

WTI Crude Oil Takes Off: 4% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 4.06% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.60. If we can break above the high of the day, one would think that we probably go looking toward the 200-Day EMA, currently sitting right around the $92 level.
via.news

USD/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.099% up from its 52-week low and 2.277% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy