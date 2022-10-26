Read full article on original website
via.news
NIO Slips As Economic And Political Issues Mount In China: 32% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 32.43% in 21 sessions from $14.77 to $9.98 at 10:25 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nio’s last close...
via.news
S&P 500 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:21 EST on Friday, 28 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,893.67. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2029131000, 9.11% below its average volume of 2232626074.7. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Stock Gains Drag DXY Down To An October Low And EUR/USD Up To Parity, According to SocGen: 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar Index (DXY), which saw an impressive increase in the S&P 500 (+1.6%), is now vulnerable. Societe Generale economists report that the EUR/USD currency pair is on track to reach parity. FXStreet reported that the majority of flattening in recent weeks has been in the...
via.news
The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
via.news
GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
via.news
EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
via.news
USD/JPY Slides Under 147.00 As Dollar Remains Under Pressure: 0.799% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY extended losses during the American session and hit fresh lows under 146.50 as the dollar continues to correct lower across the board amid a less weak yen. As reported by FXStreet, following the decision of the Bank of Canada to raise the key interest rate...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:28 EST on Friday, 28 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,014.16. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.68% up from its 52-week low and 6.26% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Bullish Momentum With A 39% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped by a staggering 39.22% in 10 sessions from $4.87 at 2022-10-14, to $6.78 at 14:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
USD/CHF Retreats From Weekly Resistance Line Towards 200-SMA Retest: 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF bears take control of the market as prices fall below 0.9900 and around 0.9885 at press time. This is due to buyers being pushed back by Friday’s Asian session, where the resistance line, which has been in place for one week, pushing back sellers. The 200-SMA was used to hint at recovery the day before.
via.news
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
WTI Crude Oil Takes Off: 4% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 4.06% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.60. If we can break above the high of the day, one would think that we probably go looking toward the 200-Day EMA, currently sitting right around the $92 level.
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Rebound Following 19% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions?
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 19.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Friday, 28 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.44. Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest went up for the second session in a row on Wednesday, now by around 1.5K contracts. Volume, instead, partially reversed the previous build and shrank by around 9.2K contracts.
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) slid by a staggering 17.93% in 5 sessions from $16.38 to $13.44 at 16:08 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.44% to $14,780.25, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Cliffs...
via.news
Silver Prices Bounces Off The 200-SMA: (SI) 4% Up Over The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:51 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Silver (SI) is $19.56. Silver price (XAG/USD) prints the first loss-making day in three even as sellers make rounds to $19.50 during Friday’s Asian session. According to...
via.news
USD/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.099% up from its 52-week low and 2.277% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
Silver Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Silver (SI) is $19.15. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 48264, 99.99% below its average volume of 16203116216.05. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Higher Chances For Consolidation: 3% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 3.24% for the last 5 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.18. CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders extended the uptrend in open interest for the 4th session in a row on Thursday, this time by around 12.4K contracts. Volume followed suit and rose for the thirds straight session, now by around 63.1K contracts.
via.news
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
