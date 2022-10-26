Read full article on original website
USD/CAD Will Move Towards The 1.4000 Mark, According to MUFG: 1% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Attempts to price in a Fed pivot have gathered pace after a smaller-than-expected hike from the Bank of Canada (BoC). Nevertheless, economists from MUFG Bank anticipate that the USD/CAD pair will reach 1.40 because the BoC’s dovish surprise is not likely to have any implications for Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD And EUR/CHF To Decline By A Similar Level, According to HSBC: EUR/CHF Jumps By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/CHF will ignore developments in Switzerland. According to economists from HSBC, this will affect the EUR/CHF movement in the future. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:07 EST on Friday, 28 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is set...
USD/CAD Falls Further And Reaffirms Its Multi-week-old Low Before BoC: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – For the second consecutive day, the USD/CAD pair is under intense selling pressure. It fell to a three week low in the European session’s first half on Wednesday. Spot prices are dropping to the 1.3530 level in the final hour, and this is only due to the US dollar’s heavily advertised tone.
S&P 500 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:21 EST on Friday, 28 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,893.67. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2029131000, 9.11% below its average volume of 2232626074.7. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
USD/CHF Retreats From Weekly Resistance Line Towards 200-SMA Retest: 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF bears take control of the market as prices fall below 0.9900 and around 0.9885 at press time. This is due to buyers being pushed back by Friday’s Asian session, where the resistance line, which has been in place for one week, pushing back sellers. The 200-SMA was used to hint at recovery the day before.
EUR/GBP Falls After ECB And Flirts With A Weekly Low: 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After the European Central Bank’s policy announcement, the EUR/GBP exchange edged lower in the mid-European session. It then fell to the 0.8650 area for a new weekly low. FXStreet confirmed that the ECB raised interest rates by 75 bps in October, as expected. This was to...
EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
USD/JPY Could Climb To The 160 Level, According to BofA: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – How will USD/JPY perform in the future? Bank of America economists believe the pair may reach 160 levels. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $145.93. What is next for USD/JPY? Economists...
USD/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.099% up from its 52-week low and 2.277% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Enphase Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 10 sessions from $238.12 at 2022-10-14, to $309.06 at 14:57 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,817.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 360067343, 5% below its average volume of...
FibroGen Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 29.16% in 21 sessions from $13.27 at 2022-10-03, to $17.14 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. FibroGen’s...
USD/JPY Slides Under 147.00 As Dollar Remains Under Pressure: 0.799% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY extended losses during the American session and hit fresh lows under 146.50 as the dollar continues to correct lower across the board amid a less weak yen. As reported by FXStreet, following the decision of the Bank of Canada to raise the key interest rate...
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
JD.com Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $52.04 at 2022-10-04, to $37.86 at 20:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
GBP/USD Reaches A New Multi-week High: 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The GBP/USD currency pair captures fresh bids in the European early session, and rises to its highest point since September 14th at the 1.1575-1.1580 area. FXStreet published a report on how investors welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister. The British pound continues to be supported by a decline in UK gilt yields. The US dollar-selling bias, which is still supportive of momentum, provides additional support to the GBP/USD pairing.
NIO Slips As Economic And Political Issues Mount In China: 32% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 32.43% in 21 sessions from $14.77 to $9.98 at 10:25 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nio’s last close...
Palladium Futures Over 18% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 18.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:52 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,901.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1681, 99.99% below its average volume of 5931837605.22. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
