via.news

GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
via.news

EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
via.news

After BoC’s 50-bps Rate Increase, USD/CAD Fluctuates Above 1.3600 – Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD rises following the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary decision to lift rates by 50 bps on Wednesday, disappointing market participants, expecting a ¾ of percent increase due to Canada’s economy struggling with inflationary levels not seen in 30 years. Also, the BoC announced that it would continue its policy of quantitative tightening. The USD/CAD is trading at around 1.3619, above its opening price by 0.08%.
via.news

EUR/USD Bearish Stance Challenged By ECB- Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release. According to FXStreet,...
via.news

Crude Oil Futures Higher Chances For Consolidation: 3% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 3.24% for the last 5 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.18. CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders extended the uptrend in open interest for the 4th session in a row on Thursday, this time by around 12.4K contracts. Volume followed suit and rose for the thirds straight session, now by around 63.1K contracts.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

HONG KONG — (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea's deadliest accident in years.
via.news

GBP/EUR Over 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.251% up from its 52-week low and 4.849% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $971.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1152, 99.99% below its average volume of 12910132713.47. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Lumber (LBS) is $467.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 132, 99.99% below its average volume of 23132251.66. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Falls By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 15.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,951.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 36, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982710994.11. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Check Point Stock 9.26% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Check Point (CHKP) rising 9.26% to $127.28 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 1.63% to $10,792.67. Check Point’s last close was $116.49, 22.14% under its 52-week high of $149.62. About Check Point. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. markets and supports products...
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.

