Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
USD/JPY Slides Under 147.00 As Dollar Remains Under Pressure: 0.799% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY extended losses during the American session and hit fresh lows under 146.50 as the dollar continues to correct lower across the board amid a less weak yen. As reported by FXStreet, following the decision of the Bank of Canada to raise the key interest rate...
via.news
EUR/USD And EUR/CHF To Decline By A Similar Level, According to HSBC: EUR/CHF Jumps By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/CHF will ignore developments in Switzerland. According to economists from HSBC, this will affect the EUR/CHF movement in the future. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:07 EST on Friday, 28 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is set...
via.news
USD/CAD Will Move Towards The 1.4000 Mark, According to MUFG: 1% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Attempts to price in a Fed pivot have gathered pace after a smaller-than-expected hike from the Bank of Canada (BoC). Nevertheless, economists from MUFG Bank anticipate that the USD/CAD pair will reach 1.40 because the BoC’s dovish surprise is not likely to have any implications for Federal Reserve.
via.news
GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
via.news
USD/JPY Could Climb To The 160 Level, According to BofA: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – How will USD/JPY perform in the future? Bank of America economists believe the pair may reach 160 levels. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $145.93. What is next for USD/JPY? Economists...
via.news
USD/CAD Falls Further And Reaffirms Its Multi-week-old Low Before BoC: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – For the second consecutive day, the USD/CAD pair is under intense selling pressure. It fell to a three week low in the European session’s first half on Wednesday. Spot prices are dropping to the 1.3530 level in the final hour, and this is only due to the US dollar’s heavily advertised tone.
via.news
EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
via.news
After BoC’s 50-bps Rate Increase, USD/CAD Fluctuates Above 1.3600 – Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD rises following the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary decision to lift rates by 50 bps on Wednesday, disappointing market participants, expecting a ¾ of percent increase due to Canada’s economy struggling with inflationary levels not seen in 30 years. Also, the BoC announced that it would continue its policy of quantitative tightening. The USD/CAD is trading at around 1.3619, above its opening price by 0.08%.
via.news
EUR/USD Bearish Stance Challenged By ECB- Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release. According to FXStreet,...
via.news
Stock Gains Drag DXY Down To An October Low And EUR/USD Up To Parity, According to SocGen: 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar Index (DXY), which saw an impressive increase in the S&P 500 (+1.6%), is now vulnerable. Societe Generale economists report that the EUR/USD currency pair is on track to reach parity. FXStreet reported that the majority of flattening in recent weeks has been in the...
via.news
USD/CHF Retreats From Weekly Resistance Line Towards 200-SMA Retest: 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF bears take control of the market as prices fall below 0.9900 and around 0.9885 at press time. This is due to buyers being pushed back by Friday’s Asian session, where the resistance line, which has been in place for one week, pushing back sellers. The 200-SMA was used to hint at recovery the day before.
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Higher Chances For Consolidation: 3% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 3.24% for the last 5 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.18. CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders extended the uptrend in open interest for the 4th session in a row on Thursday, this time by around 12.4K contracts. Volume followed suit and rose for the thirds straight session, now by around 63.1K contracts.
via.news
EUR/GBP Falls After ECB And Flirts With A Weekly Low: 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After the European Central Bank’s policy announcement, the EUR/GBP exchange edged lower in the mid-European session. It then fell to the 0.8650 area for a new weekly low. FXStreet confirmed that the ECB raised interest rates by 75 bps in October, as expected. This was to...
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
HONG KONG — (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea's deadliest accident in years.
via.news
GBP/EUR Over 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.251% up from its 52-week low and 4.849% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $971.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1152, 99.99% below its average volume of 12910132713.47. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Lumber (LBS) is $467.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 132, 99.99% below its average volume of 23132251.66. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Falls By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 15.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,951.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 36, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982710994.11. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Check Point Stock 9.26% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Check Point (CHKP) rising 9.26% to $127.28 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 1.63% to $10,792.67. Check Point’s last close was $116.49, 22.14% under its 52-week high of $149.62. About Check Point. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. markets and supports products...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
Comments / 0