ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USD/CAD Sideways After Hitting A Three-week Low, Ahead Of BoC’s Decision: Down By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

By Via News Just in
via.news
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
via.news

AUD/USD Rally Ahead? – Up By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The AUD/USD pair has displayed topsy-turvy moves in a range of 0.6372-0.6400 in the Tokyo session. The asset is hovering around intraday’s high as the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped again below the 111.00 mark. According to FXStreet, meanwhile, risk impulse is mixed as S&P500...
via.news

S&P 500 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:21 EST on Friday, 28 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,893.67. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2029131000, 9.11% below its average volume of 2232626074.7. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:28 EST on Friday, 28 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,014.16. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.68% up from its 52-week low and 6.26% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,817.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 360067343, 5% below its average volume of...
via.news

In The Near-term, Natural Gas Futures Look May See Additional Gains: 16% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 16.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Friday, 28 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.70. Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest rose for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by just 54 contracts. On the other hand, volume went down for the second consecutive day, now by nearly 25K contracts.
via.news

Silver Prices Bounces Off The 200-SMA: (SI) 4% Up Over The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:51 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Silver (SI) is $19.56. Silver price (XAG/USD) prints the first loss-making day in three even as sellers make rounds to $19.50 during Friday’s Asian session. According to...
via.news

WTI Crude Oil Takes Off: 4% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 4.06% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.60. If we can break above the high of the day, one would think that we probably go looking toward the 200-Day EMA, currently sitting right around the $92 level.
via.news

Li Auto Stock Went Down By Over 39% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slid by a staggering 39.73% in 21 sessions from $23.46 at 2022-10-03, to $14.14 at 15:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy