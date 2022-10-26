Read full article on original website
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
INTERVIEW: Miss Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Miss Georgia is the most visible representative of the mission and vision of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Organization. The Miss Springfield Scholarship Competition is an official Miss America Local Competition and it’s happening this weekend in Springfield. Kelsey Hollis, who has earned the title...
‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
Gallery: Brooklands Savannah Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklands Savannah held their ribbon cutting on Thursday. Check out the photos from the event below!
City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival
PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
Savannah Tree Foundation annual Trick or Trees event held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tricentennial Park was filled with people all on the hunt for the perfect tree or trees to take home to plant. Folks with the Savannah Tree Foundation say they hold tree giveaways at least once a year. This time it fell on Halloween weekend, so costumes...
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival. Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead...
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
Pride Fest returns to Savannah 🏳️🌈
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around the country, June typically marks the celebration of Pride. But here in Savannah, they wait until October for the weather to be a little nicer before breaking out the rainbow flags for Pride Fest. Pride Fest is a way for the entire community to show...
INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most iconic horror movie characters ever, Michael Myers. He’s the face of the movie franchise “Halloween”. The newest installment, “Halloween Ends” was just released. Much of the movie was shot in Savannah. I wanted to learn more about the film and the crew’s experience in the Hostess City. So I spoke with the man behind the mask, James Jude Courtney.
Historical island hidden off Georgia's coast
Sapelo Island is nestled between Savannah and Jacksonville, FL.
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
Savannah teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight […]
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
LIST: Halloween events in Savannah, surrounding areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The spooky season has arrived and there are several ways to celebrate! Take a look through this list of Halloween events happening throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Friday, Oct. 28 Savannah Savannah Spooky Spectacular – The Halloween-themed variety show will be held from 7-8 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts […]
Staying safe while having fun this Halloween weekend 🎃
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are countless events happening over the weekend for Halloween, but in Savannah you don’t have to go too far to get in the spooky spirit. This really is Savannah’s time to shine – we see those ghost tours going around the city on most weekends, but there might be a few more out this weekend.
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to...
