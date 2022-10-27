10 of the Best New Markdowns to Nab From Tory Burch
Retail therapy! There's nothing wrong with doing a little shopping here and there — or every day. How can we help it when designer brands like Tory Burch are marking down over 100 new styles? New bags! New shoes! New reasons to look fabulous!
The Tory Burch sale section always aims to please, and the current offerings are no exception. Shop 10 of the best markdowns below — before they sell out!
These Minnie Flats
The Minnie is one of Tory Burch's most iconic shoe styles. You can wear these leather beauties with jeans, dresses, skirts and more!Was $228 On Sale: $159 You Save 30% See it!
This Fleming Bag
This bestseller is a mixed-media beauty, featuring both black raffia and a leather trim, plus a chain accent on the convertible strap!Was $698 On Sale: $299 You Save 57% See it!
These Eleanor Heels
The Smoked Paprika shade of these stacked block heels just looks absolutely beautiful with the golden logo hardware on these leather heels. Wear in the spring or summer or with tights or socks in the fall and winter!Was $348 On Sale: $199 You Save 43% See it!
These Hank Sneakers
Designer heels, flats and sandals are all the rage, but don't forget about your white sneakers. This pair is the perfect everyday footwear!Was $238 On Sale: $169 You Save 29% See it!
This McGraw Wallet
Treat yourself to something small but essential! You'll use this bi-fold wallet every day!Was $178 On Sale: $99 You Save 44% See it!
This Flower Stencil Dress
So cute! This loose-fit dress will be an automatic pick-me-up on days when you don't know what to wear!Was $398 On Sale: $199 You Save 50% See it!
This Flower Ballet Flat
Perfect your floral-accented outfit with a pair of these mismatched ballet flats!Was $348 On Sale: $189 You Save 46% See it!
This Ella Tote
We'd normally save a straw bag for summer only, but this tote's design makes it a lovely choice for all seasons!Was $498 On Sale: $369 You Save 26% See it!
These Ines Espadrilles
It's always hard to resist a pair of Tory Burch espadrilles — especially when they're nearly $80 off!Was $248 On Sale: $169 You Save 32% See it!
This Sheer Cardigan
This light violet sweater will be a stunning layering piece to help elevate all of your favorite fall outfits. The lettuce-edge hems and cuffs are our favorite!Was $428 On Sale: $259 You Save 39% See it!
Looking for more? Explore the entire Tory Burch sale section here !
