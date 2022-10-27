10 of the Best New Markdowns to Nab From Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Retail therapy! There's nothing wrong with doing a little shopping here and there — or every day. How can we help it when designer brands like Tory Burch are marking down over 100 new styles? New bags! New shoes! New reasons to look fabulous!

The Tory Burch sale section always aims to please, and the current offerings are no exception. Shop 10 of the best markdowns below — before they sell out!

These Minnie Flats

Tory Burch

The Minnie is one of Tory Burch's most iconic shoe styles. You can wear these leather beauties with jeans, dresses, skirts and more!

This Fleming Bag

Tory Burch

This bestseller is a mixed-media beauty, featuring both black raffia and a leather trim, plus a chain accent on the convertible strap!

These Eleanor Heels

Tory Burch

The Smoked Paprika shade of these stacked block heels just looks absolutely beautiful with the golden logo hardware on these leather heels. Wear in the spring or summer or with tights or socks in the fall and winter!

These Hank Sneakers

Tory Burch

Designer heels, flats and sandals are all the rage, but don't forget about your white sneakers. This pair is the perfect everyday footwear!

This McGraw Wallet

Tory Burch

Treat yourself to something small but essential! You'll use this bi-fold wallet every day!

This Flower Stencil Dress

Tory Burch

So cute! This loose-fit dress will be an automatic pick-me-up on days when you don't know what to wear!

This Flower Ballet Flat

Tory Burch

Perfect your floral-accented outfit with a pair of these mismatched ballet flats!

This Ella Tote

Tory Burch

We'd normally save a straw bag for summer only, but this tote's design makes it a lovely choice for all seasons!

These Ines Espadrilles

Tory Burch

It's always hard to resist a pair of Tory Burch espadrilles — especially when they're nearly $80 off!

This Sheer Cardigan

Tory Burch

This light violet sweater will be a stunning layering piece to help elevate all of your favorite fall outfits. The lettuce-edge hems and cuffs are our favorite!

Looking for more? Explore the entire Tory Burch sale section here !

Not done shopping? Check out more of our picks below: