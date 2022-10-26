Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (10/28): AHSTW, Underwood stay unbeaten
(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Underwood moved to the state quarterfinals in their respective class on Friday night to highlight KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player action. AHSTW moved to 10-0 and into the state quarterfinals with another win over their A-7 counterpart. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
kmaland.com
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 10
(KMAland) -- The 10th week of the high school football season has arrived!. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/29): Nebraska District Finals & Missouri State Quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- It was State Quarterfinal day in the Missouri State Volleyball Tournament, while Nebraska held district finals around the state. Check out all the scores from Saturday below. MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Class 1 State Quarterfinals. East Atchison 3 Santa Fe 2 -- Find our full recap here. Advance...
kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
kmaland.com
Missouri State Softball Scoreboard: Saturday, October 29th
(KMAland) -- The Missouri State Softball Tournament came to a close in Springfield. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. Fatima 16 Chillicothe 14 (8 innings)
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 10 (10/28/22)
Get live Iowa high school football scores on SBLive as some classes continue postseason play and others begin their playoff journey in Week 10
Iowa DOT Preparing for Winter
(Ames, IA) — Even with recent temperatures flirting with the 80’s in parts of Iowa, the Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter…. Iowa D-O-T Winter Operations Administrator Craig Bargfrede says conditions last winter has left the D-O-T with plenty of salt for this season–about 11 percent of capacity.
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
KCCI.com
Halloween 2022: Central Iowa Trick-or-Treat Guide
Whether you’re trick-or-treating in your own community, or you’d like to join another town this year, we have the information you need to get ready for collecting Halloween treats across Central Iowa in 2022. Friday, October 28. Perry: 6-8 p.m. Saturday: October 29. Bondurant: 6-8 p.m. Dawson: 4-6...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa's best grocery store bagger
URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa's best of the best baggers competed head to head in 1989. Six baggers competed that year. They were judged on how quickly the items were bagged, how many bags were used and their appearance. Judges say it was a close call, but the top bag...
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
kmaland.com
Missouri lands 2023 DL prospect Tounkara
(Columbia) -- Defensive lineman Serigne Tounkara has committed to Missouri. Tounkara -- a 2023 prospect from League City, Texas -- chose Missouri over offers from Colorado State, Houston, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech. Tounkara is Missouri's 13th commit to its 2023 class.
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, October 27th, 2022
(Undated) -- Three men from Miami are accused of stealing nine MILLION dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff, Terry Wagner, says his department started investigating after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer. Sheriff Wagner says in many instances it appears the men drove into an area in a semi tractor and hooked it up to a trailer that had been loaded with frozen meat and drove off. It is not known if the recent theft of 100-thousand dollars worth of pork from the J-B-S plant in Ottumwa is one of the 45 thefts the sheriff indicated had been linked to the Nebraska cases.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 28th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
kmaland.com
Early Voting Under Way in Iowa
(KMAland) -- The window for early voting in Iowa has been open for several days, and some are using this week to remind registered voters across the state to take advantage of the option. Friday was National Early Voting Day, and despite election policy changes in Iowa, supporters of the...
Comments / 0