(Undated) -- Three men from Miami are accused of stealing nine MILLION dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff, Terry Wagner, says his department started investigating after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer. Sheriff Wagner says in many instances it appears the men drove into an area in a semi tractor and hooked it up to a trailer that had been loaded with frozen meat and drove off. It is not known if the recent theft of 100-thousand dollars worth of pork from the J-B-S plant in Ottumwa is one of the 45 thefts the sheriff indicated had been linked to the Nebraska cases.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO