Russian Competitor Disqualified from Operalia

Upon arrival in Latvia, baritone Vasily Sokolov was disqualified from the Operalia competition. Earlier this week, music critic Sergey Bulanov announced the disqualification via telegram and noted that Sokolov was not allowed to compete because of his service in the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army named after Alexandrov.

