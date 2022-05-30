Bessemer Public Library Presents Merritt D. Long Author/Storyteller - Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 5:30 pm till 7:30 pm - Bessemer Public Library

Read full article on original website
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham hosts annual AWAKEN celebration honoring Dr. Shelley Stewart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham hosted AWAKEN, its annual celebration to gather community members, have transformative conversations and empower the next generation of social justice advocates. This year’s event was themed “Family Reunion - Stories Never Told,” paying tribute to Birmingham families who played a significant role...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
thecutoffnews.com
Canaan Baptist Church Presents Faith Fest - Saturday, Oct. 28, 2022 - 2 pm till 8 pm - 2543 Morgan Rd. Bessemer
Canaan Baptist Church Presents Faith Fest - Saturday, Oct. 28, 2022 - 2 pm till 8 pm - 2543 Morgan Rd. Bessemer. FREE CONCERT. Festival Games, Food Trucks, Corn Hole Tournament, an Illusionist and more. Highroad, Port City Worship, Bentley Burns Magician.
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
wbrc.com
Shuttles will be offered during Magic City Classic gameday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say Magic City Classic gameday shuttles will be available on Saturday, Oct. 29. Each roundtrip ride is $5. Children 6-years-old and under ride free. ADA shuttles will be available at each location. Masks on the shuttles will be optional. Shuttle tickets will stop being sold at 5 p.m.
Shelby Reporter
Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series
MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff using new drone tech to keep Magic City Classic attendees safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now using state of the art drone technology to try and keep you safe. Many of you attending the Magic City Classic will likely be caught on camera from above. The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says with this technology...
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Shares The History & Importance Of The Magic City Classic
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joins the show to discuss the history and importance of the Magic City Classic! The historical HBCU game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University has been going on for 80 years. The mayor describes it as “the blackest thing in the city” of Birmingham and a win for the city.
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday
An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
ABC 33/40 News
Police on scene after shooting at barber shop near Legion Field
The Birmingham Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon near Legion Field. Reports of a shooting outside the Broom's Unisex Barber and Style Shop came in around 2:17 p.m., according to police. Police said one person was injured and admitted to UAB Hospital. The extent of...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic fans want to make sure they’re looking their best this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barber and beauty shops were full Friday with people getting new haircuts and styles for the Magic City Classic. They want to make sure they’re looking their best for the weekend’s events. Nothing beats a fresh fade, new braids, a lock touch up, or...
Center Point Parks and Rec’s Fall Festival planned for tonight
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Center Point Parks and Recreation’s Fall Festival is planned for tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 533 Sunhill Road Northwest in Center Point. The event will have carnival rides, food trucks, a haunted hallway, a flashlight pumpkin patch, and of course, plenty of candy. If […]
EXCLUSIVE: 8Ball & MJG Discuss Details Of Upcoming Biopic At Magic City Classic Live Broadcast
8 Ball & MJG came to Birmingham, Alabama to chop it up with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for the Magic City Classic.
Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
Road closures announced ahead of Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday. According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade: Closures begin at 2 a.m. 6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North 4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington […]
Jared Hudson, GOP candidate for Jefferson County sheriff, vows to protect citizens’ rights
A former U.S. Navy SEAL, husband and father of three daughters is vying to unseat Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in the upcoming November election. Jared Hudson, the 37-year-old Republican candidate from northern Jefferson County, says if elected, he will target crime and criminals, not communities. The election will be held Nov. 8.
