WOODS CROSS, Utah — Utah could someday have a system of interconnecting trails throughout the whole state. The one catch is you might not ever see it fully complete. “This is not a cheap project,” Carlos Braceras the Executive Director of the Utah Department of Transportation says. “We’re going to work towards this and we may not be done in our lifetimes, because I believe as we start making these connections it’s going to grow.”

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO