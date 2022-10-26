Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. Twitter has made...
WDIO-TV
Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what?. WHY DID MUSK...
WDIO-TV
Musk doesn’t seek a “free-for-all hellscape” for Twitter
Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline...
WDIO-TV
Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The New York Stock Exchange began the process Friday to delist Twitter. That means everyday investors will...
Opinion: Armed poll watchers send chiling message
Let us apologize in advance to Barack Obama, who once wrote a book called "The Audacity of Hope." You see, our subject today is what might be called the Caucacity of Nope. The word is a new coinage, a portmanteau of "Caucasian" and "audacity" denoting a brand of white arrogance and entitlement that has become tiresomely familiar in recent years. It often plays out in episodes -- sometimes fatal -- wherein some white person takes it upon...
WDIO-TV
EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?
It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.
