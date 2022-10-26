ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Before The Snap: Will it be the SEC vs. the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff’s 1st rankings?

By Michelle R. Martinelli, Evan Thorpe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6TUW_0inhTgy200

Welcome to Before The Snap, For The Win’s college football series where we’ll break down the sport’s trending storylines, examine each week’s biggest matchups and track the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy races.

If you look right now at which teams have the best chance to make the College Football Playoff, it’s pretty clearly a battle between the SEC and the Big Ten with Clemson floating around in there.

The first set of playoff rankings are set to drop next week, so we’ll get our first official glimpse into how the committee views this season so far.

Could the Big Ten have two teams among the top-4? Could the SEC have three?? Undefeated Clemson’s had some close calls this season, so will those be held against the Tigers?

With Alabama off in Week 9, the answer to some of those questions could depend on how Ohio State handles Penn State on the road and if Tennessee can remain undefeated against a good Kentucky squad.

A lot can change between the opening rankings and the end of the regular season, so for now, we’re relying on ESPN’s Playoff Predictor formula for what teams have the best chances to make the playoff.

Going into Week 9’s matchups, here’s a look at the top-10 teams with the best chances to make the College Football Playoff, along with their chances of advancing to the title game and winning it all, according to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, as of Tuesday. The Playoff Predictor utilizes an algorithm that factors in the same considerations as the selection committee, such as strength of record, number of losses and conference championships (or independent status), along with the FPI.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0)

  • Playoff: 80.5 percent
  • National championship game: 51.6 percent
  • Win championship: 30.3 percent

2. Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

  • Playoff: 68.7 percent
  • National championship game: 42.0 percent
  • Win championship: 23.3 percent

3. Clemson Tigers (8-0)

  • Playoff: 62.1 percent
  • National championship game: 21.7 percent
  • Win championship: 7.6 percent

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

  • Playoff: 53.8 percent
  • National championship game: 34.2 percent
  • Win championship: 19.5 percent

5. Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

  • Playoff: 51.6 percent
  • National championship game: 20.6 percent
  • Win championship: 7.5 percent

6. Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

  • Playoff: 49.2 percent
  • National championship game: 21.1 percent
  • Win championship: 8.9 percent

There’s a pretty sizable drop-off here between Michigan with nearly a 50 percent chance to make it and USC at less than 10 percent. So at least from this view, it largely seems like a battle between the SEC and Big Ten.

However, an upset against one of these top teams (or another one, in Alabama’s case), could make room for a one-loss Pac-12 champion or potentially an undefeated Big 12 champion. But right now, it seems unlikely either conference gets a team in the playoff without some outside help.

7. USC Trojans (6-1)

  • Playoff: 9.7 percent
  • National championship game: 2.6 percent
  • Win championship: 0.9 percent

8. TCU Horned Frogs (7-0)

  • Playoff: 7.6 percent
  • National championship game: 1.8 percent
  • Win championship: 0.6 percent

9. Oregon Ducks (6-1)

  • Playoff: 4.9 percent
  • National championship game: 1.2 percent
  • Win championship: 0.4 percent

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)

  • Playoff: 3.5 percent
  • National championship game: 0.9 percent
  • Win championship: 0.3 percent

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: 3-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flips commitment from Oklahoma to Miami

The ebb and flow of recruiting provides a roller coaster journey for college football programs through the early signing period to national signing day. Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Friday night when three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Miami Hurricanes. Spencer had been committed to Brent Venables and Oklahoma since May and was one of the earliest commitments in the 2023 class.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter was not happy with James Franklin after Penn State’s latest loss to Ohio State

For the second time this season and what feels like the 100th time under head coach James Franklin, Penn State came up small in the biggest moments of a big game against a high-quality opponent. And Twitter was there to offer its reactions every step of the way. Penn State saw a small fourth-quarter lead evaporate in a hurry in a demoralizing 44-31 loss to Ohio State on Saturday in Beaver Stadium. But truth be told, not all of the Twitter reactions during the game were negative. In fact, for a while, things were seeming pretty optimistic and positive regarding how...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Michigan State football players get into postgame tunnel altercation with Michigan player

The emotions were running high when Michigan State and Michigan exited the field on Saturday night, with a “scuffle” breaking out in the tunnel. Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News caught on footage what appears to be a fight between Michigan State players and one Michigan player in the tunnel as the players were exiting the field. This came after Michigan beat the Spartans, 29-7, for their first victory over Michigan State since 2019.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears get back to work this weekend on a short week following their dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. They’re back on the road, this time heading down to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and hopefully start a winning streak for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame fans fed up with Drew Pyne vent on Twitter

You have to feel bad for Drew Pyne. He became an accidental starting quarterback for Notre Dame after Tyler Buchner went down with a season-ending injury during the Irish’s second game. To his credit, he has handled this situation about as well as he possibly can. However, none of that matters to a loud part of the Irish fan base that has seen more of Pyne than it cares to any longer.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit. Ohio State struggled for about three-quarters (or more) of the game against Penn State, TCU and West Virginia were in a match, Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame, UCF upset Cincinnati, and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU, Georgia did blow out Florida, Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky, while Oregon handled business against Cal and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CU Buffs head coaching candidates: Jon Wilner’s top picks

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach search should gain more steam in the next few weeks, especially after they hired a search firm. The interest has been plentiful — this is a Power Five football job in one of the top conferences. We have already examined a number of different outlets’ hot lists for the job, with Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun and Bryan Harsin as some of the top names on essentially every list. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner gave his list of candidates, and there are some different names here, including the controversial Klayton Adams. Here’s Wilner’s complete list of potential names for Colorado’s vacant...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football players, media react on Twitter to MSU tunnel assault

We still don’t know much about what happened in the Lloyd Carr Tunnel at The Big House after the game except what we saw on video and what Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel said after the game. But, according to Harbaugh two Wolverines were assaulted in the Michigan Stadium tunnel by several Michigan State players immediately following the 29-7 win by the maize and blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State offense struggles in rivalry loss at Michigan on Saturday

For the first time since 2019, Michigan State has surrendered the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Michigan State’s offense struggled to get anything going in the second half as Michigan pulled away for a convincing rivalry victory, 29-7. It was the first time Jim Harbaugh beat Mel Tucker since he took over as the Spartans’ head coach, with Tucker winning the first two rivalry matchups.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy