FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!
SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
Gilroy, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oak Grove High School - San Jose football team will have a game with Christopher High School on October 27, 2022, 19:00:00.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales Spartan Class of 1992 reunites
GONZALES — Gonzales High School Class of 1992 recently had a reunion that began with a gathering at the Spartan football game against San Lorenzo Valley on Oct. 14 and concluded with fun at the Fourth Street Tap House. Alumni attending the 30-year class reunion included: Avery Calabro, Shane...
KTVU FOX 2
$800M Powerball Jackpot up for grabs, players flock to San Jose 7-Eleven
Powerball held its largest drawing of the year with $700 million up for grabs. When no one hit the big jackpot, the winnings grew to $800 million.
pajaronian.com
Two face off for North Monterey County seat
MONTEREY COUNTY—Two candidates are vying for the District 2 seat on the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, an area that encompasses North Monterey County and parts of North Salinas, including the communities of Aromas, Castroville, Pajaro, Moss Landing, Prunedale, Royal Oaks, Las Lomas and Bolsa Knolls. John Phillips currently...
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake originated from San Jose
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON 10/25/22 AT 12:11 P.M. : According to the USGS, the epicenter of the 5.1 earthquake was just south of Mt. Hamilton in San Jose. The earthquake occurred on the Calaveras Fault and there was a 3.1 magnitude aftershock recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to the USGS. So far, no severe The post 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake originated from San Jose appeared first on KION546.
Powerball ticket matching 5 of 5 numbers sold in Bay Area, worth more than $1.5 million
CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One lucky Powerball player in the Bay Area matched 5 of 5 numbers in Wednesday night's draw to win more than $1.5 million.
Gilroy Dispatch
Jazz @ Gavilan Concert returns
The Jazz @ Gavilan Concert returns Nov. 3 at 7:30pm at the Gavilan College Theater. The show will feature two groups, including Gavilan faculty member pianist, Dahveed Behroozi, and tenor saxophonist, Ken Moran, performing as a duet, as well as the Gilroy High School Jazz Ensemble. Band Director Mitch Goldsmith...
POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow
A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
Lazy Dog Coming Soon to San Jose
The American casual-dining restaurant chain is coming to 5305 Almaden Expressway.
San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: November 1, 2022
Second Harvest Holiday Drive • Pajaro Valley Teacher to Run in NYC Marathon • County Fair Upheaval, By Jondi Gumz • CDC Advisory: Add Covid Shot to Kids’ Vaccine Schedule, By Jondi Gumz • Vets 4 Vets Connects, By Dean Kaufman • PVUSD Classified Employees: 12.5% Raise +$2,300 Bonus • How Do You Spell the Sound of Crickets • Sen. Padilla, Local Leaders Praise Pajaro River Levee Project, By Kieran Kelly • Grazing on the Green Success • Happy 37 Years New Leaf Community Markets! • Inspector General To Be Chosen for Sheriff’s Office • PVPSA Names Jasmine Nájera CEO • Jobs in Santa Cruz County • CHP: Smart Start for Young Drivers • Measure Q: Pro and Con • Measure S: Pro and Con • Aptos Chamber Award Winners • A Tribute to Harvey Segall, By Emilio Menze • PVUSD: 38 Bus Drivers Calling In Sick • Volunteer Fair Board Recording Secretary Resigns … and much more!
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KSBW.com
Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident
APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
sanjoseinside.com
Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose Gets Two Giant Rodents
They are known as the largest living rodents in the world, and now two 1-year-old capybara sisters call Happy Hollow Zoo and Park in San Jose home. The capybara sisters were born at Abeline Zoo in Abeline, Texas, early in October and were transferred to Happy Hollow at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Capybara Species Survival Plan.
5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake’s fault line has a rumbled history
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake and 3.1 aftershock were generated by the Calaveras Fault strike-slip fault line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
Update: San Jose woman succumbs to injury suffered in Wednesday night stabbing
SAN JOSE – A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a West San Jose Wednesday evening stabbing has succumbed to her injuries.The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, hours later she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive. No arrest has been made.The woman is the city's 30th homicide in 2022.
