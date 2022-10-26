Read full article on original website
Trump Reportedly Plans To Challenge Pennsylvania, Other Mid-Term Elections — Especially If Results Turn Out Like This
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly convened meetings and conference calls in recent months to discuss challenging the 2022 midterm election results. What Happened: The meetings were attended by pro-Trump groups, lawyers, and Republican Party activists among others, reported Rolling Stone. Trump is reportedly focused on Pennsylvania — including the...
Trump Spending Just A Tiny Fraction Of McConnell’s Total On GOP Candidates
Trump continues to insult the Republican Senate leader but has failed to come close to his level of spending, instead hoarding most of his political money for himself.
Steve Bannon: GOP will teach Democrats a lesson “by bayonet”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. White nationalist and twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon told Kash Patel — who served as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense under former President Donald Trump — that Republicans are going to go after Democrats "with a bayonet" if the GOP wins majorities in the United States House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterm elections.
Rep. Scott Perry Quietly Drops Suit Against DOJ After FBI Seized Cellphone Data
The Republican first said in August that the FBI seized his phone while he was traveling with family.
Op-Ed: Justice Thomas' refusal to recuse himself is thumbing his nose at the law
It does not matter whether Thomas imposed or denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's desired stay of a Georgia subpoena; he wasn't supposed to rule at all.
MSNBC
As elections near, Cruz asks the wrong question about ‘blue cities’
Much of the political world is keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania’s elections, and for good reason: Voters in the Keystone State are poised to make important decisions in competitive gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, which are likely to have an impact on the whole country. But as Election...
D.C. Bar Regulators Object to Rudy Giuliani’s Plan to Call Conservative Lawyers and 2020 Election Deniers to His Defense
Washington, D.C. attorney conduct regulators on Tuesday objected to Rudy Giuliani’s plans to call a lengthy list of conservative attorneys and 2020 election deniers as witnesses at an upcoming hearing that will probe whether Giuliani should keep his law license. As Law&Crime previously reported, Giuliani’s attorneys recently propagated a...
Trump news – live: Trump announces four midterm rallies as Jan 6 committee serves him subpoena
Donald Trump has announced a batch of rallies across four different states in the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Florida as crucial Senate races go down to the wire.However, he has not yet announced plans to travel to some of the most competitive states in the country, notably Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.The news comes just as Mark Meadows, who served...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Thank God we have a system where the people, not Washington dinosaurs, choose representatives
Laura Ingraham discussed how the Democratic party has fielded many weak candidates for office in the 2022 midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle."
Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Investigations' for Companies Not Donating to GOP
Greene said a GOP-led House would launch "investigations" of corporations that stopped donations to Republicans denying the 2020 presidential election results.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts GOP Migrant Transports: 'I So Disagree'
"That is the same thing as putting them on airplanes and shipping them all over the country," the Republican said.
Trump Will Comply With Jan. 6 Subpoena as He Has 'Nothing To Hide': Lawyer
A lawyer for Donald Trump has said the former president is prepared to testify to the January 6 House Select Committee as he has "nothing to hide." Attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax's Eric Bolling that the former president, who is accused of inciting the violence at the Capitol in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, will not go down the same route as his former White House adviser, Steve Bannon, after he was subpoenaed by the January 6 panel.
'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day
Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
The GOP’s Plan for Attracting Young Voters Is the Same As Its Plan for Attracting Old Voters
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Senior Pastor Steve Riggle had some advice for the hundreds of young conservatives who had gathered at Grace Woodlands Church outside of Houston in September, as part of the fourth annual Texas Youth Summit: “You are the hope of the future of this nation,” he said. With “so much stuff going on that it’s not true,” their generation’s obligation was “to find the truth and stand with that.” Participants between the ages of 12 and 26 were granted free admission while their grown-up chaperones could purchase tickets that went for up to a few thousand dollars to listen to some versions of said truth from a who’s who of conservative luminaries, such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, (who was indicted for felony securities fraud in 2015 and who recently attempted to avoid a subpoena), conservative commentator Candace Owens, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, (who had been investigated for alleged sex trafficking), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). The goal, as the website suggests, was to train a legion of students to promote Judeo-Christian principles and American Exceptionalism thus “empowering youth to be catalysts to win the Culture War.” If they showed up to vote and spread the message, the speakers promised that a “red wave” in the November elections was all but certain.
Ron DeSantis’ Old Law Firm Received Millions in State Funds
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.According to records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has steered millions of dollars in state business to two outside law firms with ties to him—including his old employer.Holland & Knight—where DeSantis worked as a civil litigator before dropping out to run for Congress in 2012—was roped up in a scandal regarding political pressure from the governor’s office to scuttle a 2020 lawsuit against the state. The same firm was also handed a contract to...
'Constitutional sheriffs' movement urges law enforcement to intervene in election process
Amid reports of harassment outside ballot drop boxes and threats to election workers, experts are sounding the alarm about another potential source of election interference ahead of the 2022 midterms: a growing coalition of far-right "constitutional sheriffs" who are gearing up to insert themselves into upcoming elections. The "constitutional sheriffs"...
Ted Cruz Spreads Misinformation In Tweet About ‘Democrat Blue Cities’ And Election Results
Sen. Ted Cruz tries way too hard to dunk on Democrats that he often looks like a low-information troll. Tweeting about a New York Post article about Pennsylvania election results possibly not being available on election night, the Texas senator claimed it was a problem only “Democrat blue cities” seem to have.
MAGA Candidate Jim Marchant Says He Was a Highly Successful CEO. His Divorce Records Say Otherwise.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Jim Marchant, the far-right Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state, sells himself as a skilled entrepreneur. “I’m a business guy,” Marchant has said in his pitch to voters. “I had three very successful technology businesses.” But previously unreported divorce records obtained from a Florida county courthouse—along with interviews of former employees, lawsuits brought against his most prominent company, foreclosure proceedings, and recent campaign financial disclosures—reveal that his career ended in financial ruin.
The Revenge of Tim ‘I Told You So’ Ryan
LIMA, OH. — A typical Democrat wouldn’t be here. It’s the final stretch of his Senate race, and Tim Ryan is spending one of the campaign’s last Saturdays in Allen County, where Trump won by a mammoth 40 points two years ago. Most in his party believe the white working-class voters here have been permanently lost to the GOP. But Ryan made his way to this cavernous union hall in northwest Ohio because he hasn’t given up. On stage, the 10-term congressman stood before a crowd of just a few dozen. He talked about ending a “broken economic system” in which...
Only the GOP Celebrates Political Violence
In March 2020, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives posted a video message addressed to two Democratic political candidates that issued a threatening challenge if they passed laws he did not like. Standing in his Capitol Hill office, Ken Buck of Colorado’s Fourth District gestured toward a rifle mounted on the wall.
