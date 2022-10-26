Read full article on original website
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton Calls Out Show for ‘Cutting All The Black Women’
Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton is calling out the show that helped her find her husband for its failure to feature more Black women. Amid the premiere of season 3, Lauren took to Twitter to question the lack of Black women in the new season. The season 1 star noted how Black women are shown in the trailer but somehow disappear once the full-length episodes air on Netflix.
Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers
Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Financial Literacy and Being a Black Mom Who Leaves Her Child a Legacy
For Nicki Minaj, motherhood calls for a responsibility to create wealth for her son. The New York rapper and singer recently sat down with Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss the “biggest freaking blessing” of motherhood and the importance of leaving a financial legacy for her family, including her son.
WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates His Momma’s Birthday With Traditional Samoan Dancing
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has got some moves – and by the looks of it, his mother, Ata Johnson, does too!. On Wednesday, the inseparable mother-son duo were celebrating Mama Johnson’s birthday with family, friends, live music, and traditional Samoan dancing. The Black Adam star posted to Instagram to share a special highlight of the momentous occasion.
Millionaire Jumps Off Stage Mid-Interview to Honor Wife Who Almost Died During Childbirth
A Black married millionaire has gone viral after a video captured the moment he decided to jump off stage during a live interview to show his dedication to his wife. Keenan Williams, known as Papichulo Dreaded on Instagram, became emotional while speaking on stage about his love for his wife. The couple came from poverty together before building a $20 million empire that has created over 50 millionaires, Hollywood Unlocked reports.
Former Saturday Night Live Comic Chris Redd Attacked Outside NYC Comedy Club
Comedian Chris Redd, who recently left the cast of NBC‘s Saturday Night Live, was assaulted outside of a popular New York City comedy club. According to TMZ, Redd was sucker-punched in the face earlier this week as he approached the venue he was scheduled to perform at that night. As the comic was getting out of his vehicle in front of the Comedy Cellar, a man dressed as a security guard attacked Redd.
Take a Look: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere Invited Kings and Queens of Hollywood
The world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was not only a proud tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman but the moment for stars and celebrities alike to serve looks like kings and queens. On Wednesday, the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel invited guests to a star-studded purple...
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Trade to New York Ignited the ‘Demise’ In Their Marriage
Actress La La Anthony is opening up about why her 11-year marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony fell apart. The Power star has been a bit mum since filing for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021. But La La opened up while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday about her feelings on how Carmelo’s 2011 trade to the New York Knicks ultimately led to the end of their marriage.
Kanye West’s voice is just one in a rising chorus of antisemitism
To be a Jew on social media is to be seated near the back by the toilets. There is a smell in the air and the door opens regularly, and occasionally the plumbing gets backed up which means you must spend some time wading grimly through shit. Like now, when ex-presidents and pop stars, people with more followers than there are Jews in the world, are posting that Jews had better start showing Trump some gratitude “before it is too late”, or that they’re planning to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” All caps all Kanye’s.
Tracee Ellis Ross Might Be Single But She Enjoys Eye-Candy, Like a Good Looking Black Man
Tracee Ellis Ross shared some of the enjoyable views that she witnessed during a recent travel venture. Ross posted a short video to her Instagram story and gave her followers a quick glimpse of all the pleasant-looking Black men she saw on her flight to an undisclosed destination. “Listen, I’m...
Urban One’s Reach Media and Comedian-Actress Amanda Seales Announce Partnership for New Syndicated Radio Show and Podcast
Amanda Seales, comedian, multi-hyphenate, and social justice advocate, can now add syndicated radio host to her growing list of achievements, Reach Media announced today. The Amanda Seales syndicated radio show and accompanying podcast premieres on Nov. 7 on WRNB 100.3 FM Philadelphia and is available for distribution to additional radio stations.
First Black Woman CEO of FedEx Talks About Her Rise From Being a Teen Mom to Landing In the C-Suite
After transitioning from retail, 31 years of consistency at a transportation corporation advanced this Black woman to the C-suite. Ramona Hood, Custom Critical CEO for FedEx, became the first African American woman to lead a FedEx operating company in its history. Hood landed a full-time shift as a receptionist with...
Kelis Laughed Off Strangers Playing With Her Hair in Singapore, ‘Oh I Like to Be Touched’
Kelis had a lot more energy for Beyonce than she did for the two strangers in Singapore she let play around in her hair twists. On Friday, the “Milkshake” singer posted a video showing the strange encounter she had with two Asian women who approached Kelis to inspect her hair. Kelis’ friend filmed the encounter as the singer and culinary queen sarcastically laughed off the exchange.
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Jemele Hill and Her Mother Speak Candidly About Family’s History of Pain on ‘Red Table Talk’
Journalist Jemele Hill returned to Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk and brought her mom along as they spoke openly about their family history of pain in an episode titled “I Saw My Mother Falling Apart.”. It was Jemele and her mother’s first interview together and things got emotional...
Candace Owens Threatens to File Lawsuit, Feels She Has Grounds to ‘Sue George Floyd’s Estate’
Political pundit Candace Owens has threatened to take George Floyd’s family to court. In a recent podcast, the controversial conservative host starts the show by asking, “Should I sue George Floyd’s family?”. The discussion took place after the Floyd family reportedly considered filing a lawsuit against Ye,...
Understanding the Needs of Women: This Black Woman Founded a Morning-After Pill Brand
Amanda E/J Morrison is changing the face and narrative of healthcare with her newest business endeavor Julie, a morning-after pill company. Understanding the needs of women, Morrison co-founded Julie alongside Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick to create a more accessible morning pill. In addition, the brand strives to curate a space for conversations and education around emergency contraception.
Ye Escorted Out of Skechers’ L.A. Headquarters After Showing Up Uninvited With Film Crew
Ye made more headlines when the fashion designer formally known as Kanye West was literally escorted out of the headquarters of a sneaker brand after showing up unannounced. In the same week that adidas announced it has severed ties with the Yeezy founder, Skechers had something to say about the music producer who was an unexpected guest at their corporate office on Wednesday.
RHOA Alum Cynthia Bailey Talks Path to Entrepreneurship, Teaching Kids Ownership Early
Model, entrepreneur, and 11-year cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Cynthia Bailey, joined former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for a conversation about the challenges Black women face when starting a business and the importance of talking about entrepreneurship in schools. In September, Bailey appeared on an...
